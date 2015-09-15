Golden Brand Awards 2014 Promo Video

Golden Brand Award Ceremony dates back to 2006. The project was initiated by The FINANCIAL and Global Idea, one of the leading marketing research companies in Georgia. Event was initially supported by the Ministry of Economy of Georgia, Business Federation of Georgia, American Chamber of Commerce, Tbilisi City Hall and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Georgia.

Golden Brand, being the most prestigious and powerful business award is often referred as a Business Oscar of Georgia. It is a registered trademark and is owned by Georgian companies Global Idea and The FINANCIAL. Golden Brand as the trademark is widely used by winner companies in their marketing and PR activities.

Award Ceremony always falls under the attention of media and business circles. Media representatives have a best opportunity to meet business leaders, marketing and PR managers of leading companies.

CEOs of more than 100 leading companies attend the event annually.

The winner companies are awarded with diplomas and Golden Brand statue.

For many years, the winners were awarded by: Esben Emborg, President of American Chamber of Commerce in Georgia; David Lee, Amcham President; Emmy Denman, ex-president of Amcham; Sarah Williamson, Amcham President; Nino Chikovani, Director General of Chamber of Commerce of Georgia; Fadi Asly, chairman of International Chamber of Commerce; Kakha Kokhreidze, Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Georgia; Zurab Gvasalia, President of Banking Association of Georgia; Giorgi Goguadze, General Director of of Public Bank of Georgia; Giorgi Kvirikashvili, General Director of the Bank Cartu; Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, General Director of TBC Bank; Gilbert The, Bank Republic CEO; Jemal Inaishvili, President of Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Patricia Floor, Ambassador of Germany in Georgia; Mainhardt Trool, Director General of HeidelbergCement; Shota Makatsaria, Vice President of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Georgia,R. Michael Cowgill, CEO, GAU - Georgian American University; Meche Erkal, General Manager of TAV Georgia; Peter Cooper, Deputy Ambassador of German Federation, Ambassador of Netherlands in Georgia, Head of IBM European Division and others.