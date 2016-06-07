Ronny Solberg, Adjaristsqali CEO on CSR values

Adjaristsqali Georgia LLC (AGL) is the special purpose vehicle set up to develop the hydropower resources on the Adjaristsqali River and its tributaries, in the Autonomous Republic of Adjara, in South Western Georgia. AGL is a joint venture between India’s Tata Power and Norway's Clean Energy Invest (40 percent each), and IFC, a member of the World Bank Group (20 percent). IFC has supported the project since its early development, through IFC InfraVentures, which is an early stage project developer launched by IFC. The joint objective is to develop the Adjaristsqali project as a sustainable project from an environmental, technical and economic point of view.

Owners



About Clean Energy

Clean Energy Group is the brand name for the sister companies Clean Energy Invest AS and Clean Energy Group AS. Clean Energy Invest AS was set up in February 2010 as a single purpose company to develop the Adjaristsqali hydro projects in Georgia. Clean Energy Group AS has been set up to develop greenfield hydropower projects in countries with a sustainable energy framework and untapped hydro potential. Clean Energy Invest has its head office in Oslo, Norway. Visit us at: www.cleanenergygroup.no

About Tata Power

Tata Power is India’s largest integrated power company with a growing international presence. The Company together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities has an installed gross generation capacity of [8613] MW in India and a presence in all the segments of the power sector. With its track record of technology leadership, project execution excellence, world class safety processes, customer care and driving green initiatives, Tata Power is poised for a multi-fold growth and committed to 'lighting up lives' for generations to come. Visit us at: www.tatapower.com

About IFC

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is the largest global development institution focused exclusively on the private sector. Working with private enterprises in about 100 countries, we use our capital, expertise, and influence to help eliminate extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity. In FY14, we provided more than $22 billion in financing to improve lives in developing countries and tackle the most urgent challenges of development. For more information, visit www.ifc.org

Projects



The Shuakhevi HPP is the first scheme of the Adjaristsqali hydro power cascade. The project will be constructed in Shaukhevi and Khulo Municipalities with the overall installed capacity of 187 MW (as well as an additional 9.8 MW on Skhalta River). The Shuakhevi scheme is comprised of two dams with reservoirs and one weir on the Adjaristsqali, Skhalta and Chirukhistsqali Rivers respectively. A series of transfer and headrace tunnels connect the reservoirs to the Shuakhevi Powerhouse to be located just upstream of the Adjaristsqali and Chvanistsqali confluence. A small powerhouse will also be constructed on the Skhalta dam using the water being transferred from Chirukhistsqali River. The estimated construction cost is between $416 million.

Sustainability

The key objectives are to: create a project which will contribute to long term improved living conditions for the population through:

Improved local municipal service enabled by the company’s payment of local property tax

Skills development and employment generation through employment opportunities through the construction and operation of the project

Improved infrastructure including improved grid access to the Autonomous Republic of Adjara reducing brown and blackouts in the region

The project is the first greenfield hydro project in Georgia that has been accredited by UNFCCC as a CDM project and will reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 500,000 tons per annum