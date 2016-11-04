Maqro Construction Happy Customer Day, Tbilisi – October 15, 2016

The Georgian and Turkish investors who purchased apartments in Green Budapest and Green Diamond gathered in a restaurant Dinehall. In a cozy atmosphere customers shared their thoughts about living in Georgia and the experience about being a resident in the projects.

Company “Maqro Construction” is one of the largest investor in Georgia. It brings together a variety of projects such as the residential complex “Green Budapest”, international 4 star Hotel ‘’Mercure Tbilisi Old Town’’ and so on. The investing process by the “Maqro Construction” is started in 2013 year. Today company has about 400 employees. The number of employees in “Maqro Construction” increased with increasing the projects.

Being one of the major international investors in Georgia, Maqro Construction is continuing to live a mark on Georgia through various investments it has made in a short time since it was founded in 2013. Maqro Construction develops its technical expertise based on honesty and high-quality which are the main features of its business ethics, together with the right strategy of its dedicated management team that monitors the market closely. By this means, it provides its customers comfortable services, products and brand-new contemporary living areas with unique and affordable payment terms In addition, it is a close follower of these new lifestyle that it creates.

Maqro Construction has set its vision as “to raise the work quality standard by realizing various world-class and modern projects aimed at the needs of the society by using new technologies together with its qualified, innovative and creative personnel”. Glorya Furniture, which is the first project that Maqro Construction has put into practice, is providing service in an indoor area of 10,000 m2 as the first and the only furniture factory in Batumi. This project was followed by a 4-star Mercure Tbilisi Hotel construction project, which was carried out together with the cooperation of French Accor Group and a worldclass hotel was built in Tbilisi. Maqro Construction is building Ibis Styles Hotel which will be putting into service in 2017 in cooperation with Accor Group in Tbilisi.

The biggest project realized by Maqro Construction until now is Green Budapest. The investment that worth $45 million USD covers of 351 apartment flats has drawn attention through its new and unusual approach in every phase including its architecture, construction, and interior design and payment conditions. Maqro Construction’s goal is to enable customers to live in a European standardised living areas easily with flexible payment options and up to 5-year internal credit. The apartments in Green Budapest, which are completed 4 months before the planned and promised delivery date, have been started to be delivered on May 2016 proving the solid company values of Maqro Construction; discipline and honesty.

As a new life is starting in Green Budapest, Maqro Construction is initiating its new and most assertive project. Green Diamond composed of 1.772 apartments is laying the foundations of a brand-new modern life in Tbilisi providing numerous opportunities including outdoor and indoor sports areas, swimming pools, kindergarten, school and commercial units that will meet all basic requirements.

