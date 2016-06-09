Inside of Georgia's Best Hotels. Reviews by Miss Georgia

Who if not Miss Georgia will introduce you the best of travel in Tbilisi and Batumi? Nuka Karalashvili, Miss Georgia 2015 and The FINANCIAL are teamed up to shoot a series of video reviews of hotels and restaurants in Georgia.

Reviews to be made for millions of English and Russian speaking tourists, willing to explore one of the oldest countries in the world. Our video, print and online reviews aim to assist travelers to make better decision. We guide you to the best places to see and experience Tbilisi and Batumi, including hotels, restaurants and tourists attractions. In our videos you can review rooms and facilities of reviewed hotels before visiting it, listen to the hotel manager and chief cook. We will talk about security and food safety at the hotel.

Eye catching video shooting, panoramic views

Hostess interviews Hotel Manager and Chief cook

Review of rooms and facilities





Credits: https://www.facebook.com/MissGeorgiaBeautyContest/

Hostess of Inside of Georgia's Best Hotels

Nuka Karalashvili who graduated in Tourism from Tbilisi State University has been crowned as Miss Sakartvelo 2015 after a glittering pageant held on November 1, 2015. Nuka is 25 years of age and is from the capital of Tbilisi. She is is 5’10.5″ tall and with brown hair and green eyes. Nuka presented Georgia at Miss Wold 2015 held in Sanya, China.

Criteria for hotels

We invite 4 and 5 star hotels located in Georgia to take part in the project. Candidate hotels must be ready to allow our reviewer to stay at the hotel ONE night, use facilities offered at the hotel, talk to the hotel manager, chief cook and personnel.

Audience



We reach wide audience in Western and Easter Europe. Our promo campaign is targeted at Ukraine, Russia, EU, U.S, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

We guarantee more than 200 000 views for each of our video and text reviews.

Distribution and promotion



Video reviews by Miss Georgia are promoted as sponsored posts on Facebook, Youtube and Finchannel.com/videos.

Partner media channels, travel companies, hotels, are allowed to embed videos on their websites.

Inside Georgia's Best Hotels to be advertised on outdoor banners in Tbilisi and Batumi.

Project Ad to be printed in glossy magazines and newspapers.

Sponsorship packages

General Sponsorship of the project - Inside Georgia's Best Hotels

Gold Sponsor of the project - Inside Georgia's Best Hotels

Host sponsor of - Inside Georgia's Best Hotels

Media sponsorship is open only for websites, newspapers and radio.



*We allow product placement in our reviews. Conditions are described here

For whom sponsorship will work better?

It's ideal for companies in hospitality business, including hotels, restaurants, travel agencies, municipalities.

Contact

Speak to the Manager of Inside Georgia's Best Hotels - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Speak to the Producer - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Speak to the Marketing Manager - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Special thanks to Miss Georgia Beauty Contest organizers