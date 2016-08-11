Inside of Georgia's Best Hotels: Hôtels & Préférence Hualing Tbilisi

The FINANCIAL -- Hôtels & Préférence Hualing Tbilisi is a 5 star Hotel with French touch located on the shorelines of the famous Tbilisi Sea, a perfect gateway to clean, fresh air, relaxing atmosphere and an exceptional panoramic view of Tbilisi hills. The Hotel is mainly created for business and leisure purposes, offering remarkable services in Georgia.

Designed to impress, the Hotel’s 246 rooms provide you with a natural, comfortable and elegant stay. In addition to the rooms, the Hotel comprises various Dining Outlets with Asian, European and local cuisine, Recreation Center with indoor swimming pool, gym, aerobic & yoga spaces and unique Meeting Facilities with 1 Grand Ball Room (800 m. sq.) and 6 conference halls.

The Hotel’s objective is to provide luxury services in Leisure, Corporate and MICE hospitality industry and continue to approach products in a very authentic, contemporary and innovative style.

Hotels & Preference is an International Hotel Chain, created in 2000 by its originators in France; Today the French brand includes 150 mainly 4 and 5 star exceptional Hotels in 20 different destinations. Hotels & Preference presents distinctly contemporary service, offering customers outstanding levels of comfort. In less than 12 years, with more than 10,000 rooms on offer, Hotels & Preference has become one of the top 5 chains of luxury Hotels.

Hotel’s extensive recreational facilities include the biggest indoor swimming pool, offered by Hotels in Georgia as well as SPA Jacuzzis. Gym with Italian Brand equipment for your perfect work out, yoga and aerobic rooms, Dry Sauna and Steaming rooms for both men and women, 3D Golf Simulator and a Bar specializing in smooth healthy drinks.

STANDARD ROOM

Designed in a modern European contemporary style, 190 standard rooms offer King size and Twin size beds, providing comfortable and elegant stay in the Hotel. The rooms overlook new prestigious district – Tbilisi Sea New City.

In-room facilities include: Full range of bathroom amenities, Bathrobe only, Data port, Working desk, Free wired & wireless Internet, 48 inch flat screen LCD TV, Smoke detectors and alarms, Complimentary shoe shine, Iron and ironing board, Internal telephone, Healthy mattress, Choice of pillows, Individual climate control, In-room safe, Minibar, Hairdryer, Umbrella

CLUB STANDARD ROOM

Staying in Club Standard Rooms privileges guests to benefit from personalized service, executive Lounge - Club Preference. Complimentary Afternoon Tea, evening cocktail, welcome fruit plate, breakfast and other services will be offered to the club members. 38 club Standard rooms are located on 9th floor, overviewing the charming scenery of Tbilisi city.

Additional Club benefits: Breakfast, Afternoon tea, Evening cocktail and free newspapers.

In-room facilities include: Full range of bathroom amenities, Bathrobe, Balcony, Private bathroom, Data port, Working desk, Free wired & wireless Internet, 48 inch flat screen LCD TV, Smoke detectors and alarms, Complimentary shoe shine, Iron and ironing board, Internal telephone, Newspaper, Healthy mattress, Choice of pillows, Individual climate control, In-room safe, Minibar, Hairdryer, Umbrella

CLUB DELUXE

Club Deluxe Room impresses with its spacious, contemporary design and charming ambiance. Located on 10th floor, totally 8 club rooms have a warm and inviting atmosphere, offering Club services from Club Preference.

In-room facilities include: Full range of bathroom amenities, Bathrobe, Data port, Working desk, Free wired & wireless Internet, 48 inch flat screen LCD TV, Smoke detectors and alarms, Complimentary shoe shine, Iron and ironing board, Internal telephone, Healthy mattress, Choice of pillows, Individual climate control, In-room safe, Minibar, Hairdryer, Umbrella

DELUXE SUITE

Deluxe Suite room provides 53 m.sq.of living space. The room with contemporary furniture is a perfect choice for guests who desire romance and luxury from their holiday.

In-room facilities include: Full range of bathroom amenities, Free wired & wireless Internet, Tea and coffee making facilities, 48 inch flat screen LCD TV, Smoke detectors and alarms, Complimentary shoe shine, Iron and ironing board, Internal Telephone, Healthy mattress, Working desk, Sitting area, Newspaper, Choice of pillows, Individual climate control, In-room safe, Mini-bar, Hairdryer, Umbrella

DUPLEX SUITE

This two-floors room type of 125-145 m.sq. allows you to spend wonderful time with your friends and family. Located on the 10th floor, 8 comfortable suites include large area, offering a perfect working atmosphere.

In-room facilities include: Full range of bathroom amenities, Free wired & wireless Internet, Tea and coffee making facilities, 48 inch flat screen LCD TV, Smoke detectors and alarms, Complimentary shoe shine, I-pod Docking system, Iron and ironing board, Internal telephone, Healthy mattress, Working desk, Sitting area, Choice of pillows, Individual climate control, In-room safe, Mini-bar, Hairdryer, Umbrella

PREMIER SUITE

Created for Executive travelers and business people, 2 Premier Suite Rooms of 159 m.sq. are located on 10th floor, featuring King Size Bedroom with luxurious linen and a Living room, designed in a very elegant style.

In-room facilities include: Full range of bathroom amenities, Free wired & wireless Internet, Tea and coffee making facilities, 42 inch flat screen LCD TV, Smoke detectors and alarms, Complimentary shoe shine, Iron and ironing board, Internal telephone, Healthy mattress, Working desk, Sitting area, Choice of pillows, Individual climate control, In-room safe, Mini-bar, Hairdryer, Umbrella

GOLF SIMULATOR

The first and only 3D golf simulator in Tbilisi is now available in Hotels & Preference Hualing Tbilisi. Outfitted with innovative technology, golf simulator allows you to enjoy exciting golf experience in the hotel’s Business Class Recreation Center.