Inside of Leogrand Hotel & Casino Batumi

Located 700 m from Argo Cable Car in Batumi, Leogrand Hotel & Casino Batumi features a restaurant, bar and free WiFi. The hotel has a spa centre and sauna, and guests can enjoy a meal at the restaurant. Free private parking is available on site.

Certain units have a seating area for your convenience. Views of the sea, mountain or city are featured in certain rooms. The rooms have a private bathroom. For your comfort, you will find bathrobes and free toiletries. A flat-screen TV is featured.

You will find a 24-hour front desk and hairdresser's at the property.

The hotel also offers car hire. Batumi Sea Port is 800 m from Leogrand Hotel Casino Batumi, while Piazza is 800 m away. The nearest airport is Batumi International Airport, 5 km from Leogrand Hotel & Casino Batumi.

Most popular facilities: Free WiFi, Free parking, Family rooms, Indoor pool

The Hotel exterior design is solved in avant-garde style by famous designers. The project itself is energy efficient and environmentally friendly; reducing waste, pollution and harm to environment. The style of the hotel with its modern architecure, accompaning minimalist elements makes its interior highly sophisticated and elegant. Bright double height entrance with modern minimalist design leading to spacious lounge seating area.

Leogrand Hotel & Casino invites the guests from all over the world to offer highest quality of services with the combination of contemporary comforts and modern design featuring a wide range of Services and amenities from Germany, Italy, France and Turkey. Hotel is easily reachable for guests since its 7 km away from the International Airport. Well located, green surrounded hotel overlooks the Black Sea coast. It takes only 5 minutes’ walk to get to the city center or visit Batumi sightseeing.