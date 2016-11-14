Inside of Schuchmann Wines Chateau & Spa

This elegant design hotel in T'elavi Georgia has its own vineyard and stunning views of the Caucasus Mountain Range. Guests can enjoy free wine tours and wine tasting in the hotel's winery, and free WiFi.

Rooms at the Schuchmann Wines Chateau & Spa are furnished in a simple contemporary style offering wooden floors and flat-screen TV. Some rooms include a fireplace or balcony.

The hotel restaurant features Georgian cuisine and a tasting room where guests can sample local wines for free. A buffet breakfast is provided and room service is also available.

Schuchmann Wines Chateau & Spa offer various treatments including different types of massage service, guests can relax in sauna as well. Guests can play mini golf, table tennis, billiard.

Schuchmann Wines Chateau & Spa is 5 km away from T'elavi city centre. An airport shuttle goes to Tbilisi Airport, a 90-minute drive away.

This property is also rated for the best value in Tʼelavi! Guests are getting more for their money when compared to other properties in this city.

