Inside of Georgia's Best Hotels: HOTEL COSTE

The newly renovated Costé Hotel (former Varazi) embraces all advantages of a modern 4 star city hotel: central location, contemporary interior design, excellent service and 60 comfortable rooms. Located near the Philarmonia (Tbilisi Event Hall), in walking distance from the Rustaveli Avenue, the hotel offers easy access to the sightseeing and shopping spots of the city.

Library & Wine Corner

The library and wine corner is located on the first floor of the Hotel Costé. It is a perfect place for receiving guests or having small meetings. Free wireless, books for any ages and newspapers are available.

Our Wine Corner for wine lovers and not only is the ideal venue where to enjoy a leisurely glass of wine with light appetizers. Hotel Costé has a high level restaurant which offers a menu for all tastes and serves the best of European cuisine.

Conference

Conference hall equipped with all the technologies needed for successful presentations, translations, and productive business meetings. All events are accompanied by the prestigious welcome and perfect service of our hotel. Grand Hall for 120 PAX for business meetings and 3 meeting rooms each for 15-25 person.

Mission

The mission of the hotel is to constantly improve the quality of service and overall satisfaction of guests.

Dining

The combination of tradition and modernity, protagonist of the cuisine, is reflected in the atmosphere and décor of the restaurant. The effect is attractive and elegant design, where the contrast is resolved in equilibrium between traditional and contemporary.

Restaurant offers a menu for all tastes and serves the best of European cuisine prepared with creativity and modernity all thanks to the talent and imitativeness of our executive chef, Ruslan Garbuz. One of the fundamental pillars of the cuisine is the high quality of the raw materials, together with a scrupulous expert choice of products, giving priority to quality.

Here you can relax in a pleasant atmosphere and spend unforgettable evening.

Events

All events are accompanied by the prestigious Hotel Costé s welcome and perfect service. Grand Hall for 120 PAX for business meetings and 3 meeting rooms each for 15-25 person. Conference hall equipped with all the technologies needed for successful presentations, translations, and productive business meetings:

• Video projector to connect with your computer for presentations (Free)

• Specialized equipment (translators’ booth, table microphones, headphones, radio transmitters) for professional simultaneous

• Microphones and sound system,

• High speed Wi-Fi (Free)

• LCD projector and screen (Free)

• Flipchart (Free)

• White board (Free)

• Markers & Pens (Free)

• Possibility of video and audio recording of meeting

• DVD player (Free)