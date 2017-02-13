Golden Brand 2016 Official Promo

Golden Brand Award Ceremony dates back to 2006. The project was initiated by The FINANCIAL and Global Idea, one of the leading marketing research companies in Georgia. Event was initially supported by the Ministry of Economy of Georgia, Business Federation of Georgia, American Chamber of Commerce, National Bank of Georgia, Tbilisi City Hall and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Georgia.
Today, Golden Brand is the most prestigious and influential business awards in Georgia and South Caucasus. Golden Brand trade mark is registered and Sakpatent and used for marketing purposes by more that 100 companies.
Golden Brands are selected by professors lecturers of higher educational institutions, company managers, specialists of business administration, consulting groups, representatives of state and non-state business organizations, experts of the economic sphere.
Award Ceremony always falls under the attention of media and business circles. At the event, the journalists have a great opportunity to meet business leaders, marketing and PR managers of various companies and get the latest information about their current and future prospects.
Golden Brand 2015 Winners
- Gino Paradise , Sport and Wellness center
- Aspria Fitness, Fitness Club
- Sarajishvili, Alcoholic Beverages
- Sloboda, Mayonnaise
- Clean World, Professional cleaning company
- Prince Gurieli, Georgian Tea
- PSP, Pharmaceutical Company
- Nikora, Meat Production
- Nabeghlavi, Mineral Water
- Georgian House, Restaurant
- Formula Gas, Network of gas station
- foodpanda.ge, Food delivery service
- Europe-Bet.com, Online gambling
- Caucasus Travel, Tourist Company
- Vivus.ge, Online Credits
- Algani, Security service
- Lisi Development, Development Company
- Laboratory My Home, Furniture and Accessories
- Geocell, Employer of the year
- Kula, Juice producer
- Dressup Group, Clothes Shoes and accessoires
- Shvidi, Raw materials for food industry
- Cherie, Georgian coffee production
- Tbilvino
- Wine Brand
- Nikora, Supermarket
- Toyota Center Tegeta, Auto Salon
- Entree, Network of bakery shops
- Suneli, Spices and sauces – production, retail
- Termo Center, Central heating, water supply systems
- Marshe, Winner of the Best Food Enterprise of the Year (2015) Competition , within the Food Safety project of Eurasia Fund
- Jacobs Monarch, Coffee
- Barambo, Chocolate
- Ipkli, Bakery
- Lc Waikiki, Children’s clothes and accessories
- Elit Electronics, Network of electric appliances
- 2 200 200, Taxi
- Swiss Capital, Micro-Finance organization
- Alta Software, Software Golden Brand
- Medi, Esthetic Medicine Clinic
- Swiss Capital, Auto leasing
- Kordzadze Law Office, Legal Company
- Popi (Ice Cream) - Special nomination - Discovery of the year