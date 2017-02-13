Golden Brand 2016 Official Promo

Golden Brand Award Ceremony dates back to 2006. The project was initiated by The FINANCIAL and Global Idea, one of the leading marketing research companies in Georgia. Event was initially supported by the Ministry of Economy of Georgia, Business Federation of Georgia, American Chamber of Commerce, National Bank of Georgia, Tbilisi City Hall and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Georgia.

Today, Golden Brand is the most prestigious and influential business awards in Georgia and South Caucasus. Golden Brand trade mark is registered and Sakpatent and used for marketing purposes by more that 100 companies.

Golden Brands are selected by professors lecturers of higher educational institutions, company managers, specialists of business administration, consulting groups, representatives of state and non-state business organizations, experts of the economic sphere.

Award Ceremony always falls under the attention of media and business circles. At the event, the journalists have a great opportunity to meet business leaders, marketing and PR managers of various companies and get the latest information about their current and future prospects.

International calls: +995 555 96 52 52

Local: + 995 599 32 04 35

ADDRESS: 17 Mtskheta Str. Tbilisi Georgia

Golden Brand 2015 Winners