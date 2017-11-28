Inside of International Black Sea University, Tbilisi

International Black Sea University is an accredited and authorized higher education institution in Georgia, and offers 30 degree programs in English in three cycles: first (bachelor’s), second (master’s) and third (Ph.D.) in education and humanities, computer technologies and engineering, business management, and social sciences.

Why IBSU



National and International high qualified academic staff

International exchange and study abroad programs

Cultural and educational visits abroad

Rich socio-cultural events

Safe campus environment

%98 employment rate

Studying in English and/or Georgian Languages

Flexible tuition fee payment system

Being at the scientific center of Georgia: Tbilisi

Student teachers ratio

General Information

International Black Sea University is an accredited and authorized higher education institution in Georgia, and offers 30 degree programs in English in three cycles: first (bachelor’s), second (master’s) and third (Ph.D.) in education and humanities, computer technologies and engineering, business management, and social sciences. The list of the programs and fees are available here.

Altough we strongly suggest that the students start in September in order to avoid timetable conflicts, we are currently accepting international applications for 2017-2018 Spring Semester (that's February 2017) for candidates who understand this risk of possibly going through timetabling issues. The deadline for completing the application package is 15 December 2017. We generally allow new applications until 50 days before the classes start, because it normally takes around 2 months for the EQE and the Ministry to process the applications.

The academic calendar is available here .

Eligibility

Candidates who hold an appropriate graduation certificate can apply for the relevant degree program. They will need to prove their English Language proficiency required for each cycle (degree). There may be some program-specific requirements as well.

Georgian citizens who completed at least one semester of their studies (staying for at least 75 days) abroad are also subject to the international admissions process (if they have successfully passed at least 1 course there).

Student Visa

After the student has received official acceptance letter from IBSU, the applicant will have to obtain student visa for long-term stay in Georgia before their arrival.

For up-to-date information regarding visa issues, please visit the Georgian Consular website. You may also check with the web site of your country's embassy in Georgia for further details.

Accommodation

International Black Sea University has an agreement with a student dormitory with comfortable living conditions: three meals a day, medical assistance, lounge, and rooms with high speed internet and technical assistance.

Address: Chkondideli 87, Tbilisi, Georgia (next to Kikvidze Park)

For details: +995 577 397 881

Contact: (995 32) 2 252 275