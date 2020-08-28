How Businesses Can Make The 'New Normal' Work For Them

It’s impossible to read a newspaper or listen to the radio without hearing the words ‘new normal’ these days. In the last six months, the world has been turned on its head, and many of us are acclimatising to a new way of living. As a business owner, there is nothing more crucial than being able to adapt in the wake of Covid-19. Here are some ways companies can make the ‘new normal’ work for them.

Remote working

There is no doubt that remote working has posed challenges for some employers, but for others, it has been a revelation. Having staff members at home is an effective means of cutting costs and lowering expenses, and in some cases, employees thrive when they have the ability to take control of their schedule and establish a better work-life balance. Recently, research suggested that many employers are not planning to welcome employees back to offices any time soon, with some considering a permanent relocation. Out of fifty of the biggest firms in the UK, 24 representatives indicated that they would not be asking workers to go back into the office. If you are thinking of switching to remote working on a long-term basis, it’s crucial to ensure your teams have the relevant equipment and technology to maintain high standards of productivity. It’s also beneficial to conduct informal interviews or carry out surveys to gauge reactions and get an insight into how employees have responded to home working and how it affects their output and their morale and mental wellbeing.

Online sales and contactless solutions

At the moment, safety is the number one priority for businesses and customers. With a virus circulating, we are being encouraged to limit our movements and maintain a safe distance from others. During lockdowns, online sales boomed, and this is a trend that looks set to continue in the future. For businesses, there is an opportunity to capitalise on the growth of online sales and to diversify buying and payment options to provide a seamless, convenient and safe experience for customers. Even if you are welcoming customers back, you can use the web to promote your business and generate leads, and you can invest in technology to provide reassurance and build confidence. If you run an eatery, for example, it’s a great idea to learn how to make a QR code so that you can add this feature to your menus to facilitate contactless ordering. You can also use online payment systems and machines that accept contactless payments to maintain safe distances.

Customer interaction

Communicating with customers should always be a priority, but it is perhaps more critical than ever before at the moment. While many people will be eager to get back to their favourite restaurants and bars and indulge in retail therapy at a shopping centre, some will be more reluctant to leave home. As a business owner, it’s hugely beneficial to think about how you can reassure customers and encourage them to continue shopping, dining or buying from you. Keep in touch with existing clients, tell them about the changes you have made to ensure everyone is safe, and use visual content to make emails and social media posts more engaging and personal. You can upload stories or video clips giving customers a tour, interview staff members or show off the PPE worn by your employees in-store, for example. You may find that customers have more questions than usual at the moment. Try to respond to comments quickly, offer a live chat feature to facilitate interaction 24/7, and consider creating an FAQ section for your website.

Businesses all over the globe are trying to adapt to a ‘new normal,’ To boost survival chances and create opportunities, it’s crucial for companies to be flexible and to understand and cater to the needs and preferences of customers.





