“Women at DHL Global Forwarding” initiative won Gold Stevie Awards in 4 categories

The FINANCIAL -- “Women at DHL Global Forwarding” a diversity initiative at DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, has been recognized for its achievements in promoting diversity in the workplace. The initiative has won Gold Stevie Awards in four categories - winning organizational as well as individual awards. More than 1,500 nominations were submitted for consideration to the jury.



“The development of talented women in our organization is a focus for us all at DHL Global Forwarding. We aim to bring a greater number of women into leadership positions and our initiative ‘Women at DHL Global Forwarding’ is the main driver for that,” says Tim Scharwath, CEO DHL Global Forwarding, Freight. “Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging are part of our organization’s core values and we look forward to continuing on build a great workplace where everyone is welcome."

DHL Global Forwarding is the first freight forwarder being selected for such a high number of awards in one year. The categories honoring DHL Global Forwarding are: Achievement in Developing and Promoting Women, Female Executive of the Year – Business Services – More Than 2,500 Employees’, Event of the year and Achievement in Human Resources.



Eva Mattheeussen, Head of Human Resources at DHL Global Forwarding Middle East and Africa, and Global Project Lead of ‘Women at DHL Global Forwarding’, received the Gold Stevie Award in the category ‘Female Executive of the Year – Business Services – More Than 2,500 Employees’. Eva says: “I am very proud of what we have accomplished with this project, which goes beyond building a strong community of women. It also focuses on bringing along allies to take active part in building a balanced workplace.”

‘Women at DHL Global Forwarding’ won the first place in three more categories



The initiative was awarded in the categories ‘Achievement in Developing and Promoting Women’ and ‘Achievement in Human Resources’. The initiative's goal at DHL Global Forwarding is to promote a cultural mindset with focus on equal opportunities by offering work arrangements, transparency, and career support. Align with the cultural mindset, a new talent management program as well as mentoring and networking initiatives were implemented as additional measures. The ‘Women at DGF Virtual Learning Series’ hosted once per month throughout 2020 were honored as ‘Event of the Year’. The series are offered to all employees and cover topics such as personal and career development at DHL Global Forwarding.



Deutsche Post DHL Group, as a global company, values the diversity of its employees as a genuine strength. The Deutsche Post DHL Group brings together over 500,000 people from a wide range of cultural backgrounds – all with different skills, experiences and viewpoints. The group-wide engagement has been recognized second place in this year’s Grand Stevie Award trophies. Grand Stevie Award trophies are presented to five organizations that submitted the best body of entries to the competition. Deutsche Post DHL Group is among the Grand Stevie elite for the third year in a row.