BP Canada and Equinor made oil discoveries offshore Newfoundland, Canada

The wells, drilled by the semi-submersible drilling rig, Transocean Barents, are located approximately 500 kms east of St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Cappahayden well has a water depth of about 1,000 metres and the Cambriol well has a depth of 600 metres. Equinor was the operator for the wells.

As part of the 2020 exploration campaign, Equinor has also drilled a top-hole at the Sitka prospect.

Equinor Canada:

Equinor has been active in Canada for more than 20 years and operates three discoveries in the Flemish Pass Basin: Bay du Nord and Harpoon (discovered in 2013), and Mizzen (discovered in 2010).

Equinor is a broad energy company with a proud history. We are 21,000 colleagues committed to developing oil, gas, wind and solar energy in more than 30 countries worldwide. We’re the largest operator in Norway, a leading international offshore operator, and a growing force in renewables. Driven by our dedication to safety, equality and sustainability, we’re shaping the future of energy.