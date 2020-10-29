BP Canada and Equinor made oil discoveries offshore Newfoundland, Canada

The FINANCIAL -- Equinor (60%), and its partner BP Canada (40%), have made two oil discoveries offshore Newfoundland, Canada.
The two wells at the Cappahayden and Cambriol prospects, drilled this summer in the Flemish Pass Basin, have proven the presence of hydrocarbons; however, it is too early to provide specific information on volumes.
"We are pleased to have made two discoveries offshore Newfoundland. The results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who have executed a safe campaign with positive results – particularly considering the unique challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Paul McCafferty, Equinor’s senior vice president for international offshore exploration.
The wells, drilled by the semi-submersible drilling rig, Transocean Barents, are located approximately 500 kms east of St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador.
The Cappahayden well has a water depth of about 1,000 metres and the Cambriol well has a depth of 600 metres. Equinor was the operator for the wells.
As part of the 2020 exploration campaign, Equinor has also drilled a top-hole at the Sitka prospect.
Equinor Canada:
Equinor has been active in Canada for more than 20 years and operates three discoveries in the Flemish Pass Basin: Bay du Nord and Harpoon (discovered in 2013), and Mizzen (discovered in 2010).
