Wayfair revenue increased by 66.5%

The FINANCIAL -- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W), one of the world’s largest online destinations for the home, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Total net revenue increased $1.5 billion to $3.8 billion, up 66.5% year over year

U.S. net revenue increased $1.3 billion, up 66.5% year over year

International net revenue increased $225.9 million, up 66.7% year over year. International segment Net Revenue Constant Currency Growth was 63.9%

Gross profit was $1.1 billion or 29.9% of total net revenue

Net income was $173.2 million

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin were $371.1 million and 9.7%, respectively, of total net revenue

Diluted earnings per share was $1.67

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share was $2.30

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow was $255.0 million

Cash, cash equivalents, and short- and long-term investments totaled $2.6 billion

“In the midst of continued uncertainty about the economy and the pandemic, Wayfair delivered another quarter of strong operating and financial results in Q3. Category momentum is vibrant, demand is moving online at an accelerated pace, and we expect the home to be even more important than usual when it comes to celebrating the holidays this year,” said Niraj Shah, CEO, co-founder and co-chairman, Wayfair. “Our long-term mindset and strategic investments in merchandising, selection, service and delivery both in North America and in Europe are translating to share gains, sustained profitability, and positive free cash flow generation. While today’s unique environment has accentuated these trends, we are confident that there is a long runway for continued strong profitable growth ahead for Wayfair -- well beyond when the current circumstances have passed.”

Other Third Quarter Highlights

The number of active customers in our Direct Retail business reached 28.8 million as of September 30, 2020, an increase of 50.9% year over year

LTM net revenue per active customer was $451 as of September 30, 2020, an increase of 0.4% year over year

Orders per customer, measured as LTM orders divided by active customers, was 1.94 for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 1.85 for the third quarter of 2019

Repeat customers placed 71.9% of total orders in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 67.3% in the third quarter of 2019

Repeat customers placed 11.3 million orders in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 84.4% year over year

Orders delivered in the third quarter of 2020 were 15.8 million, an increase of 72.8% year over year

Average order value was $243 for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $252 for the third quarter of 2019

In the third quarter of 2020, 60.0% of total orders delivered for our Direct Retail business were placed via a mobile device, compared to 53.8% in the third quarter of 2019