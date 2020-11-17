PUMA x Porsche limited shoes collection inspired by the 911 Turbo

The FINANCIAL -- Porsche and global sports company PUMA have teamed up to create a limited-edition collection of shoes celebrating the 911 Turbo. Iconic design elements from the 911 Turbo, such as period-specific paint colours, rear wings, light bars, interiors and body lines, were all used as inspiration to create a range of shoes as special as the car itself.

“To see the Porsche heritage so seamlessly translated into the design language of PUMA has been a thrill,” said Pedro Mota, Vice President of Marketing, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. “Introducing a new generation of the 911 Turbo this summer was exhilarating, and working with PUMA to celebrate the occasion has allowed us to share our sports cars beyond our core enthusiasts.”



For the collaboration, PUMA selected two of its “silhouettes”, or model outlines: the 1970s-inspired Future Rider and the motorsport-inspired Speedcat. These became the basis for two styles reflecting a key evolution in the 911 engine over time: “Air-Cooled” and “Water-Cooled.” The Future Rider was chosen to represent the first four generations of air-cooled 911 Turbo models: the Type 930 3.0 L and 3.3 L, Type 964 and Type 993; while the Speedcat picks up the more recent variants: the Type 996, 997, 991 and 992.

PUMA used original Porsche vehicle hues including Riviera Blue, Guards Red, Saffron Yellow Metallic and GT Silver Metallic as an inspiration to give the shoes a look instantly recognisable for any Porsche aficionado. The PUMA x Porsche collection will only produce 500 pairs per unique sneaker design across all sizes.

Porsche and PUMA have worked together previously, as PUMA is the exclusive technical partner of Porsche Motorsport, including the Porsche GT Team and TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team for fireproof racing clothing, team wear, shoes and luggage. Porsche Design also entered a strategic relationship with PUMA in 2019, resulting in seasonal collections of high-end sportswear, footwear and accessories.