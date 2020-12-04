Starbucks recognizes front-line responders with free coffee all month long

Starbucks offers free coffee to front-line responders throughout December

In response to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and to recognize the significant efforts of the front-line responder and health care community, Starbucks announced today that it will offer a free tall brewed coffee (hot or iced) to front-line responders at participating U.S. Starbucks stores throughout the month of December to show appreciation for those keeping our communities safe during COVID-19.

“It has been an extraordinarily difficult year, especially for the front-line responders who are serving our communities,” said Virginia Tenpenny, Starbucks vice president, Global Social Impact. “We want to show our deep gratitude for those who support and protect us every day with a small gesture of kindness and a cup of coffee.”

Here are the details:

According to Starbucks, starting December 1 through December 31, any customer who identifies as a front-line responder to the COVID-19 outbreak will receive a tall brewed coffee (hot or iced) at no charge (see full eligibility list below).

The offer can be redeemed at Starbucks U.S. company-operated locations and select licensed stores.

To further support the front-line responder community, the company also donated $100,000 to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to support virtual mental health resources for front-line responders and has plans to surprise 50,000 front-line responders with care packages and Starbucks gift cards this holiday season.



Starbucks COVID-19 response to date:

Starbucks is taking a number of actions to protect the health and well-being of our customers and partners (employees) to control the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in accordance with the expert guidance of the CDC and local public health authorities.

Since March, The Starbucks Foundation has donated more than $1 million to support front-line responders, including delivery of personal protective equipment, essential medical items, care packages and handwritten letters, and support for emergency assistance including mental health resources for first responders and health care workers. Since the start of COVID-19, Starbucks has provided:

2M+ free cups of coffee to front-line responders

300,000 care packages and letters, each with 1 pound of Starbucks whole bean coffee, to first responders and health care workers in partnership with Operation Gratitude

120,000 cups of coffee and thousands of Starbucks gift cards to local hospitals and front-line responders

110 pallets of K-Cup pod donations to hospitals and military units

Free Coffee Offer Eligibility

Those eligible for the offer include front-line health care providers and first responders, including: doctors, nurses, public health workers, pharmacists, dispatchers, fire fighters, paramedics, EMTs, law enforcement officers, dentists and dental hygienists, mental health workers (therapist, psychologist, social worker, counselor, etc.), hospital staff such as janitor/housekeeping/security, military on active duty, contact tracers, vaccine and pharmaceutical researchers, pilots, flight attendants, TSA, and medical researchers.