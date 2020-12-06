adidas Supporting Women through Pregnancy with new Maternity Activewear collection

The FINANCIAL -- The physical and mental wellbeing that sport brings, doesn’t need to stop during pregnancy.

Marking another step in making our offering as inclusive as possible, adidas is launching first maternity activewear collection. The new essential performance maternity 7/8 tight & maternity tank have been designed to provide comfort through every move. Using lightweight, high-stretch fabric around the belly and chest area the performance-wear pieces grow with the body so the same set of activewear can be worn throughout pregnancy or postpartum.

Many women experience increased body temperature during pregnancy, so the collection uses brands signature AEROREADY moisture management technology to keep cool and dry while providing support through all types of movement, from pilates to strength training. And keeping the next generation in mind, the collection has been designed using PRIMEGREEN, a series of high-performance recycled materials.

"It was paramount we worked closely with a community of expecting women to understand exactly what they need from their activewear, through each trimester and postpartum. The insights we gained were invaluable and led to a collection of essential pieces with support and comfort at the forefront. Made with our signature performance fabrics, each garment has been designed to work flawlessly through every move, from pilates to strength training and dance,"Aimee Arana, General Manager, adidas Global Training.

"We are committed to creating opportunities for women to stay in sport and so will continue to innovate and diversify our maternity offering, working with longstanding collaborators like Stella McCartney to create new pieces that have comfort, support and style at the forefront,"adidas notes.

The maternity collection is available in most countries from December 4th 2020, with availability to follow in North America starting January 29th 2021 at https://www.adidas.com/maternity.