Amex makes it easier to send money and split purchases

The FINANCIAL -- As we get ready for a socially distanced holiday season, American Express is making it easier for Amex Card Members to send money and split purchases with family and friends.

Say hello to Amex Send & Split with PayPal and Venmo. Send & Split makes it possible for eligible U.S. Consumer Card Members to send money to any other PayPal or Venmo customer right in the American Express® App, giving you more flexibility in how to send money. Plus, Card Members can also split their purchases with PayPal and Venmo customers and get paid back directly to their Card.

It’s easy to use and simple to set up. Here’s what you can do as an American Express Card Member, after you enroll, beginning today:

SEND MONEY

Now, U.S. Consumer Card Members can send money to friends and family in the U.S. via PayPal or Venmo, without paying a fee. When you enroll in Send & Split, an Amex Send™ Account is set up for you automatically. You can add funds to that account any time with your American Express Card and send money to any other PayPal or Venmo customer.

SPLIT PURCHASES

With Amex Split™, after you make a purchase on your Card for a shared expense – such as a holiday gift for your Mom that you are splitting with your siblings – you can seamlessly split it with other PayPal and Venmo customers and get paid back directly to your Card as a statement credit. In the Amex App, you choose any pending or posted purchase that you’d like to split. Amex can split up the purchase amount evenly for you, or you can adjust the individual portions, so everyone is requested to pay just their portion.

You can track those requests right in the Amex App to see who’s paid you back (and who hasn’t) giving you a consolidated view of your spending and splitting. Best part, even though you’re splitting the purchase, you earn all the rewards for the purchases you split in the same way you earn rewards for other purchases.

Amex Send & Split works seamlessly, whether paying family back for a group gift or splitting expenses with a friend through PayPal or Venmo. It’s just another way Amex is making it more convenient for you to manage your sending, spending and splitting, all in the Amex App.