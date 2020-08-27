National Statistics Office of Georgia published data of the information on hotels and hotel type enterprises in Georgia (2019 year). In 2019, there were more than 1 600 economic entities working in hotel services that owned 1682 hotel and hotel-type enterprises. This is higher than in 2018. The total area of the hotels and hotel-type enterprises in Georgia was 2 272.3 thousand square meters, which is also higher than in 2018, and hotels and hotel enterprises served 4 014.0 thousand guests, which is 9.5 percent higher than the corresponding figure of the previous year.

According to the declared data, in 2019, there were 1 625 economic entities working in hotel services in Georgia which owned 1 682 hotel and hotel-type enterprises (including local units and branches). This figure is 2.6 percent higher than in 2018. The most widespread organizational-legal form for economic entities engaged in hotel services was the limited liability company, which comprised 54.6 percent of the total number of hotels and hotel-type enterprises operating in 2019. The chart below shows the distribution of the number of hotels and hotel-type enterprises by organizational-legal forms.

99.3 percent of hotel and hotel-type enterprises were privately owned and 0.7 percent state owned. In 2019, the total area of the hotels and hotel-type enterprises in Georgia was 2 272.3 thousand square meters. This is 17.9 percent more than in 2018. Out of which it was leased 68.4 thousand square meters, and the living area of all rooms was 1 036.2 thousand square meters, 7.5 percent more than in the previous year. In 2019, the total number of places in hotels and hotel-type enterprises was 76.3 thousand, which is also higher (4.8 percent) than the same indicator of the previous year. The total number of rooms increased by 5.5 percent and equaled to 35.1 thousand.

In 2019, Georgia’s hotels and hotel enterprises served 4 014.0 thousand guests. This is 9.5 percent higher than the corresponding figure of the previous year. 71.5 percent of the guests were foreigners and most of them (18.5 percent) were Russian citizens. This is also higher (2.5 percent) than in 2018. Most of the guests from the EU countries were citizens of Germany (3.3 percent) and the majority of guests from other countries were citizens of Israel (12.4 percent) and Turkey (9.7 percent).

In 2019, hotels and hotel-type enterprises mostly had guests for Holiday and Recreation (79.9 percent) by foreigners. The most of foreign guests staying in hotels and hotel-type enterprises were Russian and Israel citizens (18.5 and 14.5 percent). In 2019, 20 575 people were employed in hotels and hotel-type enterprises in Georgia, most of them were women (57.3 percent).

Recently, National Statistics Office of Georgia published data of the Producer Price Index for Industrial Products in Georgia (July 2020). In July 2020 the Producer Price Index for Industrial Products increased by 0.2 percent compared to the previous month, while compared to July 2019 the index growth amounted to 7.0 percent. The prices went up for manufactured products by 5.5, for mining and quarrying products by 5.9 percent and for products from electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning by 3.0 percent. Read more.

