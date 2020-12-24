7 facts about the Brexit deal

Although the UK formally left the EU on 31 January 2020, movement of goods between the UK and the EU have been subject to EU trading rules during the transition phase, which included membership of the EU customs union and single market arrangements, including EU VAT rules. With the end of the transition period on 31 December 2020 and the start of the new FTA rules, the UK will create a new customs border with the EU. The new FTA guarantees zero tariffs and no quota restrictions for almost all goods moving between the UK and the EU, which is certainly good news for businesses. However, standard customs procedures will still need to be followed resulting in over 250 million additional customs forms per year that need to be filed, which are burdensome and expensive. In addition, customs rules prohibit businesses from filing import and export declarations in customs territories where they are not established, meaning that many businesses will have to appoint an agent to file customs paperwork with authorities. According to the Road Haulage Association the UK still requires more than 20,000 customs agents to meet the demand from European traders importing to the UK, which will lead to further border chaos in the new year. The UK Government must introduce easements for European importers to keep goods flowing into the UK.

Workers and Immigration – UK employers are facing a cliff-edge

One of the UK Government’s red lines during the Brexit negotiations has been the termination of the free movement of people arrangement with the EU. From 1 January the UK will introduce a new points-based immigration system, which will prohibit EU citizens from entering and working in the UK without a work visa. The rules for UK employers to offer EU citizens - who don’t have settled or pre-settled status - jobs are complex and require the application of an expensive sponsorship licence. Many UK sectors, like the construction or hospitality sector, depend on high or low skilled EU workers and face a cliff-edge situation with regards to their staff resourcing in 2021. Businesses across the country are looking to recover from the economic crisis due to the pandemic and will be hit hard without access to the vital European labour market. The UK Government should show flexibility and delay the introduction of the points-based immigration system by at least 12 months.

Cross-border services – the no-deal situation

The focus of the initial free trade agreement with the EU has been a zero-tariffs/zero-quotas deal for goods, which has been achieved. However, due to the limited time to negotiate a trade deal the services sector has been left out. Comprehensive provisions on services are not commonly included in free trade agreements, however, the UK’s services sector is heavily interlinked with the EU and the absence of provisions in the trade deal will mean restrictions less EU market access for the UK’s services industry. UK professional qualifications may not be recognised in the EU (and vice versa), although the UK and EU member states could decide to unilaterally recognise each other’s professional qualifications or provide streamlined routes to re-qualification. UK services firms will also face additional barriers to establishment in the EU. They would have to comply with usually more onerous third country rules of establishment (such as rules on the nationality or residency of directors or caps on foreign-held equity). The precise rules on market access would vary between EU member states and could effectively bar some UK services firms from the EU market. The UK Government will have to continue negotiating with the EU to add more industries and sectors to the trade agreement over time to overcome these significant restrictions.