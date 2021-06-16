Your voice – your strength.

The presentation of the book "Maro Tarkhnishvili - 130" took place in the open space of the Writers' House. The book is a publication of the Georgian Chant Foundation and the Georgian State Folklore Center. The event was enriched with Georgian folk music and composer Mariko Kvaliashvili's songs.

Participants at the event: ensemble "Basiani", "Shilda", choir of the University, Giorgi Mepisashvili, Achiko Beridze, ensemble "Georgians", Tina Meitova, and Natia Koroghlishvili.

This edition has a special significance, as the album is dedicated to Maro Tarkhnishvili - a singer whose voice, became a symbol of Georgian women’s dignity in the twentieth century. Despite the iron curtains of Soviet Georgia, Maro Tarkhnishvili's amazing performance has never lost the spirit of freedom and strength. It was Mrs. Maro who was able to create the distinctive and remarkable style in Georgian traditional music.

Georgian Chant Foundation has been creating success stories for almost ten years with its interesting projects and activities. The main objective of the foundation is to preserve the treasure of Georgian traditional music. The fund was established in 2012 by Vano Chkhartishvili businessman and Maecenas, with the blessing of Catholicos-Patriarch of Georgia Ilia the second. The foundation aims to support Georgian chants and other fields of traditional art, to promote their development, and to stimulate the involvement of young people in this field.