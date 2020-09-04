Whether you’ve recently lost a job due to the effects of the pandemic, or simply feel stuck in the role that you currently take on, taking your career to new heights to achieve that all important job satisfaction can seem like a bit of a tricky task.

With more people than jobs in most states and countries, building yourself up as the most desirable candidate is such an important step to take if you want to have the chance to secure a contract any time soon. Luckily, improving your job prospects needn’t be as difficult as you might think, as there are a few top tips and tricks that can be utilised to ensure that you lay the very best foundations for your career to truly thrive. So, if you would like to find out more, then read on to uncover some of the best steps that you can follow today to finally feel job satisfaction, in every sense.

Head Back To School

One of the best things that you can do to open up a whole host of new career prospects is to head back to school. Having an extra qualification could place you one peg above the other candidates, as in many employers minds the more skills and knowledge that you have the more useful you will be as a part of their team. There are so many different options that you can explore when heading back to school which fit around your current lifestyle, so it’s a good idea to do some research in order to find out what’s available as well as what works for you. For example, if you still have a full time job that you need to attend, or you have a young family that needs to be taken care of, something such as a Suffolk online course could be the ideal choice. An online course requires very little attendance in person, and you often get more time to complete your work to ensure that you can work the qualification into your current daily lifestyle.

Networking Is Key

Though the concept is strange (as hard work and skill should always remain number 1), the case may be that ‘it’s not what you know, but who you know’. This means that an opportunity may present itself because of the connections that you have made with other people, rather than based on your own personal talent and experiences, making networking an essential feature of a successful career. Networking could involve making connections online through business social media applications, or attending industry events and meetings to form new relationships with the best of the best in your chosen sector. You must have confidence to succeed when networking, as the first impression that you make is an important and long lasting one. Rehearse your unique selling points, and create a conversation starter that will grab the attention of whoever you are speaking to.

Taking your career to new heights has never been so simple when you are able to make the most of the top tips and tricks detailed above.





