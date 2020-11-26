Climate change and green issues are important topics to dwell on when taking a gentle stroll.

But what do green issues and climate change mean to you?

Alternate Green Energy

A wider acceptance of alternative energy sources depends primarily on renewable technologies and the dismantling of the electric industry. Using renewable that generates clean green energy is possible to on a domestic level, with technology such as solar panels, heat pumps, biomass energy and wind power are but a few of the currently available sources of renewable energy.

Here are the most popular renewable sources of energy:

Solar energy -

Our planet is abundant with its natural source of energy, sunlight, which is a freely available source of energy to our world. The planets total energy requirements for one whole year, can be harnessed via solar panels in one hour of sunlight for the entire surface of the earth. The company Iowa Solar knows all about that, to find out more please read Iowa Solar.

Wind energy -

You cannot bottle wind; it’s a plentiful clean energy source.

A familiar sight across the globe are wind farms that generate electricity through large wind-driven turbines. However, not every domestic property is suitable for a wind turbine.

Hydro energy -

Hydro energy is one of the most commercially advanced forms of renewable energy. Hydropower is produced by a controlled flow of water, from a water reservoir, which passes through a turbine creating a renewable source of energy.

Tidal energy -

Tidal energy is another form of hydropower which use the twice-daily tidal currents to generate a renewable source of power via a turbine. Unfortunately, this cannot offer a consistent source of hydropower, and therefore has to counter the effects of low tidal currents.

Geothermal energy -

Geothermal energy is harnessed from below the earth’s crust; this form of natural energy can be fed directly into people’s homes or to generate electricity now. As a renewable, this source of energy is more abundant in some countries than others.

Biomass energy -

Biomass energy is a fuel derived from plant materials that can be converted to generate a source of electricity. Biomass involves burning organic plant matter and not wood, and making is a lot greener as a source of renewable energy.

What is the difference between Carbon-Free and Carbon Neutral?

Carbon neutral is achieved by zero carbon emissions created by balancing carbon dioxide emissions with removal via carbon offsetting or by eliminating carbon dioxide.

Zero carbon emissions are produced from a product or service; for example, zero electricity can be supplied 100% from a renewable energy source and a supplier.

How Do You Measure Your Carbon Footprint?

Your carbon footprint measures the greenhouses gas emissions generated by a respective source or a large organisation, either direct or indirect. This is then measured in tonnes of carbon dioxide which equates to (tCO2e). These direct emissions that create your carbon footprint are generated by water and waste use, a buildings energy output, vehicles, cows and frequent business travel.

Making Your Life Greener

Here are ten steps to living a more eco-friendly green lifestyle:

Eat less meat-based products.

Use less paper and recycle more.

Create a compost bin.

Limit your use of plastics by using canvas bags instead.

Reduce the energy in your use in your home.

Recycle or upcycle instead of buying new items.

Choose cloth materials instead of paper.

Purchase and use energy-efficient lightbulbs, and turn lights off when not in use.

In addition to these points, you may also decide to look at how you eat too.

When you buy your food groceries only purchase the items that you need, this helps to reduce the level of food waste that ends up in landfill sites. It is also more beneficial to shop locally at markets, rather than getting caught up with excessive packaging found in supermarkets.

Think about participating in a circular economy by recycling clothes, instead of always buying clothes off the peg. You could shop at charity stores saving you money and helping other people all at the same time. You may also want to think about the types of material used in the clothes you buy, making sure that they are durable, hardwearing and made from sustainable materials ensuring that they will last longer.

So, being green and living an eco-friendly existence is not as demanding as you may have at first thought. Your first step may be to install solar panels or review your carbon footprint. You can help to save the planet too.







