How does Smart Capital respond to the challenges of the pandemic?

Smart Capital Group is a holding company that has been operating on the Georgian market for many years and unites more than 50 active companies operating in different sectors and occupying very important market shares in these different sectors.

The success story of Smart Capital Group has begun several decades ago. The company has maintained the reputation of Georgia’s leading private investment groups. The growth and development of the holding started with the creation of new investment directions.

Alongside implementing investment projects, the young professional team created various diversified areas, which were modernized. Since then, Smart Capital Group has initiated noteworthy successful projects and companies on the Georgian, British and other international markets.

Smart Capital Group unites qualified, development-oriented professionals and successful companies. The company carries out significant investments for the country, alongside creating a diversified business environment. Furthermore, the group is constantly evolving and is known as a stable and reliable partner for any investor.

“These companies make a significant contribution to the Georgian economy both in terms of employment and taxation. The company Smart Capital employs more than 1000 people and is involved in the development of various sectors. It is this diversified portfolio that they are developing (and the completely different areas of interest where Smart Capital is investing) that creates the charm of this company and that sets us apart from the others.”, Mikheil Chkhartishvili, Chairman of Supervisory Board, Smart Capital Group told The FINANCIAL.

“This diversity of portfolio creates challenges for Smart’s management. It is very difficult when we are talking about so many companies to maintain equal positive dynamics in all of these companies.”.

“The pandemic, like the rest of the world, has been a significant challenge for Smart Capital, and the losses suffered by the financial sector have had a direct impact on its businesses”.

“The synergy that our holding has in terms of one business being able to carry the financial burden of a company in another holding when it is needed has helped us to not need to make any decision so far to either reduce staff numbers or cancel a particular business.”, Chkhartishvili said.

Over the years, Smart Capital Group has made a significant contribution to the consistent progression of the country’s social and economic welfare, while creating a trusting business environment and thousands of new jobs within a healthy environment.

“The sectors in which Smart Capital operates are completely different from each other; they are developing such traditional areas such as winemaking, at the same time as investing in modern technologies. Smart Capital has its own production and owns several different factories, simultaneously investing in hospitality. It develops hotels, restaurants, and more. In addition to the Georgian market, Smart Capital also operates on the international market. It has its own offices in Switzerland, in Geneva specifically, as well as in London, Great Britain. Smart Capital works with international financial institutions and international banks.”, Chkhartishvili told The FINANCIAL.

“Our management and management style is horizontal; when making any decision we are absolutely reconciled with the team.”

As we very well know, the next few years will be full of challenges because of the reality that the pandemic has caused, but the view of Smart Capital is optimistic.

“The plan we have allows us to be optimistic. We are working on some very interesting projects that will be implemented in the near future. Our expectations are very positive, however we understand that the next period will be full of challenges, the team with whom we do this work on a daily basis gives us the optimism to say that we will overcome this challenge and further develop our company.”

