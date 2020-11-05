Ford recalls 375k vehicles over the issue that increases risk of a crash

The FINANCIAL -- Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall for select 2013-17 Ford Explorer vehicles. Some affected vehicles, sold or registered in certain areas of North America states and provinces where corrosion is common, have experienced a fracture of the outboard section of the rear suspension toe link after completion of a prior safety recall repair. A fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.

Ford is aware of 13 reports of accidents and six reports of injuries related to this condition.

This action affects approximately 350,000 vehicles in the U.S. and 25,200 in Canada. Affected vehicles were built at Chicago Assembly Plant from Sept. 4, 2012, to Jan. 25, 2017.

Dealers will complete a torque inspection of the cross-axis ball joint and replace it as necessary. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S62.