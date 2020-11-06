Hyundai i20 wins award for the best car among cars up to EUR 25,000

The FINANCIAL -- The all-new Hyundai i20 has been awarded the Golden Steering Wheel as the best car in the category up to EUR 25,000 by the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag and the magazine Auto Bild. The test editors at Auto Bild found the B-segment model does not show weaknesses in any regard, and stands out in its vehicle class. This is the second time that the Hyundai i20 has won the globally renowned automotive award.



“With the new i20, Hyundai is setting new standards for vehicles up to EUR 25,000. The Koreans developed it with great attention to detail. You can feel that in the agile handling, the great steering and the exemplary 48-volt hybrid system. The weak starting performance usually associated with small turbocharged engines isn’t there at all, especially not in conjunction with the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission,” said Andreas May, Head of Test and Technology at Auto Bild.



Tom Drechsler, Editor-in-Chief for automotive of the BILD Group, said, “I’m very familiar with the Hyundai i20, which won the Golden Steering Wheel readers’ choice award in 2015. That is why I was so excited about the new car. You can see from this car what a successful development Hyundai has made in terms of design, driving feel and comfort as well as by the unusual number of features for its class. Congratulations on the well-deserved Golden Steering Wheel 2020.”



“We are extremely pleased about winning the Golden Steering Wheel with our all-new Hyundai i20. This award shows that our strategy is well-received: driving fun, efficiency, safety, practicality for everyday use, and reliability – all packed into a sporty design. This makes it a very attractive product for our customers,” said Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing & Product at Hyundai Motor Europe. “And it is a special honour for our colleagues throughout the Hyundai world, because it recognises the effort and hard work that they contribute every day.”



The third generation of Hyundai’s popular model is available in European markets now. Starting in spring 2021 it will also be available with an optional, sporty N Line trim. The engine line-up includes three petrol engines, two of which feature 48-volt mild hybrid technology.



The all-new i20 includes advanced safety and connectivity technology not typically found in its segment, including a number of advanced Hyundai SmartSense safety features: Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection, High Beam Assist and Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, among others.



The previous generation of the Hyundai i20 received the Golden Steering Wheel award among B segment vehicles in 2015. Back then, 400,000 Bild am Sonntag and Auto Bild readers from 20 different European countries voted for the Hyundai i20.



Since 1976, the Golden Steering Wheel has celebrated the best new cars of the year. This year, 24 vehicles in eight classes made it to the finals after the readers' vote, including the all-new Hyundai i20 in the category for A- and B-segment cars. The test editors of Auto Bild awarded the i20 the Golden Steering Wheel for the best car up to EUR 25,000. The test professionals took into account driving impressions, base price, standard features and warranty.

