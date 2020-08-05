Honda recalls over 1.6 mln vehicles

Four recalls have been issued by the government for some of Honda’s vehicles. The biggest recall includes 608,000 Odysseys from 2018 to 2020, the 2019 and 2020 Passport and the 2019 through 2021 Pilot. Honda is announcing these recalls to encourage each owner of an affected vehicle to take it to an authorized dealer as soon as they receive notification from Honda. Company's second quarter 2020 financial results show that Production and sales activities of all Honda operations in first quarter were impacted

Honda is recalling over 1.6 million minivans and SUVs in the U.S. to fix problems that include faulty backup camera displays, malfunctioning dashboard displays and sliding doors that don’t latch properly. The problems were revealed in four recalls posted Tuesday by the government. They cover certain Odyssey minivans and Pilot and Passport SUVs. Some vehicles are included in several of the recalls. The largest recall covers nearly 608,000 Odysseys from 2018 to 2020, the 2019 and 2020 Passport and the 2019 through 2021 Pilot. Honda says critical dashboard functions such as the speedometer, engine oil light and gear position can fail to display due to faulty software. Dealers will reprogram the software starting Sept. 23., ABC News reported.

Another recall involves 500,000 of those same vehicles — the 2019-2021 Pilots and the 2019-2020 Passports again, but only 2019-2020 Odysseys. These vehicles also have a problem with their “[i]ncorrect central network software programming” that can cause “several errors to occur that can delay or prevent the rearview camera image from displaying.” The issue can also mess with the in-car audio. Owners of these cars will have the option of either downloading an over-the-air fix or visiting a dealer, according to The Verge.

The third recall covers over 324,000 Odysseys from 2018 through 2020. Water can get into the outer door handle cables for the sliding doors and freeze in cold temperatures which may prevent doors from latching properly. Dealers will replace the sliding door outer handle cables starting Sept. 23. The fourth recall includes over 212,000 2019-2020 Odysseys for another water problem. Water can get into the rearview camera mounting holes and distort the camera image, or block the camera display. Honda will replace the rearview camera at no cost starting Sept. 23, Boston 25 News wrote.

Honda published first quarter 2020 financial results. During the fiscal first quarter, business stagnated and demand declined significantly on a global basis due to the COVID-19. Production and sales activities of all Honda operations were impacted, as a result, sales and profit for the fiscal first quarter experienced a year-on-year decrease. Concerning the current fiscal year forecast, although the future outlook remains uncertain due to the impact of the COVID-19, Honda plans to achieve operating profit of 200.0 billion yen and profit before income taxes of 365.0 billion yen by further strengthening its company-wide initiatives to improve earnings.

Recently, Ford issued three safety recalls for over 25 000 in North America. For some of the cars airbag system may not perform as intended in some circumstances. Other affected vehicles were built without certain thermal protection components intended to reduce the interior cabin floor and seat attachment temperatures. This is not a first recall for this summer, in June of 2020 Ford has recalled about 2.5 million vehicles. Read more.

