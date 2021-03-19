The first private steel and mining University established in Ukraine

The FINANCIAL -- Metinvest Polytechnic is a full-fledged university with its own faculty, modern educational programmes and technology, as well as the right to issue state-recognised diplomas for Ukrainian students. The university was founded in June 2020 by Metinvest Group.

The objective of the new University is to create a scientific and educational institution which will include secondary education with a greater focus on technical subjects, special education ahead of higher degrees (junior bachelor’s degree), higher education (bachelor’s and master's degrees), secondary higher education and advanced training. In the future, there are plans to create a scientific and production centre engaged in scientific, innovative and international activities.

Metinvest University is open to all young people who want to join the engineering profession, which is much in demand in Ukrainian industry today, as well as to Metinvest employees seeking to improve their qualifications.

The University will specialise in: material sciences, metallurgy, computer science, the automation of production processes, economics, the environment, chemical technologies and engineering, architecture and civil engineering, occupational safety, and mining.

The University has already received licenses from the Ministry of Education and Science for advanced training courses in metallurgy, metal science, computer science, economics, health and safety, and mining. This means that students who have taken such courses will receive state-recognised certificates.

The first trainees, employees of Metinvest, are already improving their level of knowledge with majors in metallurgy, occupational health and safety, and mining. The first class of 200 students in the bachelor's programme is planned for 2022. The University is open for school graduates seeking higher education. The programme’s duration is from three to five and a half years.

The University has obtained licenses only for relevant and promising technical professions. Training programmes are designed to meet the latest requirements of business and international best practices. Eleven doctors and 18 doctoral candidates are working on them. The European Society of Occupational Safety and Health (ESOSH) is involved in the development of the programmes. Education is based on the principle of dual education: from the third year, theoretical knowledge is supported by practical study and internships atMetinvest enterprises.

Industrial companies are ready to pay well for experts who know how to manage complex equipment. However, existing Ukrainian universities lack the latest technology for developingthe practical skill base of students.

The development of state-of-the-art laboratories is another advantage of the technical University. The University has signed memoranda with leading manufacturers of technology and equipment, including international corporations Siemens, Schneider Electric, Honeywell Ukraine and Festo for the building and equipping of the modern laboratory base of the University.

Microsoft is developing the IT infrastructure of Metinvest Polytechnic. It has already supported the creation of an online training system for advanced training programmes. Microsoft's most recent educational software developments are being used to create new learning technologies. One of the goals that Microsoft is able to achieve is the development of the architecture for a modern, digital university. The University has also gained access to courses from the world's leading universities on the Coursera platform.

A campus is being built for Metinvest Polytechnic and its students in Mariupol, designed by the Dutch architectural firmMASA Architects and its renowned architect, Hiroki Matsuura,who is famous for his work in several countries. With the construction of a new university in Mariupol, the city garden,one of the favourite places for recreation for its residents, will be refurbished. The city will also benefit from the newly reconstructed Azovets Stadium.

Yuriy Ryzhenkov, Chief Executive Officer of Metinvest Group:

"The establishment this year of a modern and technology-focused university of international standing is symbolic both for Ukraine, which is celebrating 30 years of independence, and for Metinvest Group, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary. It is our contribution to the revival of the country's technical potential as its largest mining and metallurgical company. It is in our best interests that our enterprises and Ukrainian industry as a whole are able to employ top specialists. We believe that the new quality and accessibility of education will attract young people who want to study engineering professions and build a career in Ukraine. And we will create all the necessary conditions for this."

Alexander Povazhnyi, Rector of Metinvest Polytechnic:

"Metinvest Polytechnic's curriculum will be designed to meetthe specific needs of Ukrainian business. We are recruiting the best Ukrainian and foreign lecturers and utilising the latest digital technologies. Dual education will enable our students to gain practical knowledge and will help companies to recruit highly qualified specialists. I am sure that many students will find that the new university will become their springboard to professional development, a successful career and financial wellbeing."