Minister Has Reported About First Case of Novel Coronavirus in Georgia

Minister of Healthcare of Georgia has reported the first case of a novel coronavirus in Georgia. She said Georgian citizen who has entered Georgia from Iran was diagnosed today.

Tests for Coronavirus are made at US-backed Lugar Laboratory, the only center in the region capable to conduct such researches.



34 Chinese workers were hospitalized at the Sachkhere clinic last week.



According to local media, the Georgian government is holding a special session.



Ministry did not publish an official statement related to Coronavirus on its website.



Georgia suspended direct flights with China and Iran recently.



In January Ministry announced that the long-term Action Plan has been also developed at the meeting conducted at the Ministry.

"The staff of the emergency medical service and hot-line operators will be re-trained. In addition to the symptoms, the health workers will examine in details a travel itinerary; the general health network will be informed on the steps to be undertaken in case of referral of the patients with the history of travelling to concrete regions of China".

Countrywide infectious diseases hospitals are ready to provide the patients with needed care in case novel coronavirus is revealed.

“The isolation words (boxes) in infectious diseases hospitals are ready which is one of the effective ways to prevent the spread of infection. Currently we are working in standard preparedness format. We are in constant contact with WHO to receive any additional information; if other, additional measures are needed, we are ready to take them. I would like to inform our citizens that there is no basis for emergency; the situation is fully controlled. The general infection control measures should be followed including washing hands, keeping a distance from those with symptoms. Those with symptoms of general respiratory infections who had spent time in the regions of China under the special control as constantly announced by mass media, should be on alert and visit the infectious diseases hospital”, - stated Ministry of Healthcare.