French government denies that cocaine cures coronavirus

The FINANCIAL -- The French government has warned people about a fake claim suggesting cocaine prevents or cures infection by the coronavirus. Numbers of myths and conspiracy theories have emerged since the start of the outbreak. Facebook provided free advertisements to the World Health Organization in an effort to prevent the spread of the misinformation and WHO also joined popular video platform TikTok to share reliable information about coronavirus.



The French government has warned its citizens they cannot use cocaine to protect themselves from the coronavirus. “No, cocaine does not protect against COVID-19,” the official advice from France’s Ministry of Solidarity and Health said. “It’s an addictive drug that causes serious adverse and harmful effects.” The warning was posted to Twitter on Sunday, with a link to the coronavirus information page on the government’s website. It is one of a number of official posts by the French health ministry aimed at tackling disinformation. Similar guidance issued by the department in recent days includes a warning that spraying alcohol or chlorine on your skin will not kill viruses that have already entered your body. It is one of a number of myths and conspiracy theories that have emerged since the start of the outbreak, many of which involve the origins of the coronavirus, according to The Independent.



The myth that cocaine is an effective countermeasure against catching the virus appears to have started when Twitter accounts with large numbers of followers posted tweets with fake images of a news channel with the headline "cocaine kills coronavirus" and were retweeted thousands of times. There has been a wave of conspiracy theories and misinformation on social media about the origin of the coronavirus since the outbreak started in Wuhan, China, such as that it was created as a bioweapon or population-control scheme or that it was caused by the deployment of 5G technology in China, Business Insider wrote.



Prominent QAnon YouTuber Jordan Sather, for example, tweeted to his more than 121,000 followers that a "miracle mineral solution," which effectively involves drinking bleach, can wipe out COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The FDA has long warned that drinking chlorine dioxide products can lead to "severe vomiting, severe diarrhea, life-threatening low blood pressure caused by dehydration, and acute liver failure." Yet, with each new outbreak or high-profile illness that arises, these products are seemingly promoted on social media and sold by independent distributors anew. Sadly, drinking bleach isn't the only dangerous "cure" that bad actors are peddling online to a population increasingly anxious about the current outbreak, CBS News reported.



Facebook provided free advertisements to the World Health Organization in an effort to prevent the spread of the misinformation about the coronavirus. Also, Mark Zuckerberg says that while it is important that everyone can share their experiences, the firm is removing false claims and conspiracy theories. Also, in an effort to eliminate misinformation about coronavirus The World Health Organization joined popular video platform TikTok.



The World Health Organization (WHO) is working with tech companies to fight misinformation about Coronavirus, also known as, COVID-19. While YouTube has already demonetized all videos related to COVID-19 and put a WHO warning underneath every video related to the virus outbreak, International business Times wrote.



Facebook is one of multiple tech companies extending free services in response to the virus. Google announced that it will give all G Suite customers free access to advanced Hangouts features through July 1st, while Microsoft is offering a free six-month trial for its premium tier of Microsoft Teams, as reported by The Verge.



Meanwhile the UK government has set up a unit designed to counter the wave of false information being disseminated about the virus. According to a statement from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport: "Teams across Whitehall have been brought together into a unit to help provide a comprehensive picture on the potential extent, scope and impact of disinformation. It added: "Officials are working with strategic communications experts to make sure the government is prepared to respond where necessary. The work includes regular and robust engagement with the social media companies to monitor interference and limit the spread of disinformation," inews wrote.

