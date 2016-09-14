Listeria outbreak: 4 deaths and 32 infected in 17 states

The FINANCIAL – 36 cases of people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes have been reported from 17 states. Listeria outbreak is linked to enoki mushrooms which were recalled on Monday. Six cases involved pregnant women, two of whom miscarried. Listeriosis can cause different symptoms, depending on the person and the part of the body affected.

Four people have died and 32 have been hospitalized with listeria, likely after eating enoki mushrooms from the company Sun Hong Foods, authorities said. Four deaths have been reported in California, Hawaii and New Jersey, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has gotten 36 reports of infected people from 17 states. Six cases involved pregnant women, two of whom miscarried, the CDC said. Listeriosis causes different symptoms in different people. The infections can be treated with antibiotics. The source of contamination is being investigated as well as whether other products are linked to the illness. The mushrooms, labeled "Product of Korea," are white and long with small caps. The mushrooms were sold in 7.05-ounce/200-gram clear plastic packages with a green label, CNN reported.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest to wash and sanitize any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with the recalled enoki mushrooms. Listeria can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

Listeriosis can cause different symptoms, depending on the person and the part of the body affected. Pregnant women typically experience only fever and other flu-like symptoms, such as fatigue and muscle aches. However, infections during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. People other than pregnant women: Symptoms can include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions in addition to fever and muscle aches, according to CDC.

In a food safety alert Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said officials were investigating a multi-state listeria outbreak and advised that people at higher risk for listeria infections – pregnant women, adults 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems – avoid eating any enoki mushrooms labeled as “Product of Korea.” The alert comes a day after Montebello, California-based Sun Hong Foods, Inc. Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development found that a sample was positive for Listeria monocytogenes, according to the Food & Drug Administration. According to the FDA, the recalled product was sold to distributors in California, Florida, Illinois, Oregon, and Texas and to J&L Supermarket, Jusgo Supermarket, ZTao Market, New Sang Supermarket and Galleria Market. The FDA notice says the "product could have been distributed further, reaching additional states and retail locations," USA Today wrote.

Public health investigators are using the PulseNet system to identify illnesses that may be part of this outbreak. PulseNet is the national subtyping network of public health and food regulatory agency laboratories coordinated by CDC. DNA fingerprinting is performed on Listeria bacteria isolated from ill people by using a standardized laboratory and data analysis method called whole genome sequencing (WGS). This investigation is ongoing to determine the source of contamination and if additional products are linked to illness. CDC will provide updates when more information is available. Symptoms for invasive listeriosis usually start 1 to 4 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria. Some people have reported symptoms starting as late as 70 days after exposure or as early as the same day of exposure, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.