War on Pornhub

Pornhub has been partnering with various companies in the recent months, and this time the adult entertainment site has decided to work with the designers from Namilia for the first-ever high fashion porno that aims to promote sexual empowerment. Pornhub stars will be walking in Namilia's runway show for its spring/summer collection. The design house released a new clip on Instagram showcasing its Pornhub X Namilia collection. Meanwhile a petition to "shut down Pornhub" has reached more than 2.1 million signatures after a Tuscaloosa, Ala., man was charged with producing and posting porn with a minor on the website. Authorities arrested 27-year-old Michael Terrell Williams on Sept. 15 after an 18-year-old woman told police about a 2018 video on Pornhub that featured her performing sexual acts on Williams, who had a verified Pornhub account, when she was 16.

"This season, talent from Pornhub’s model program continue the fight for sexual empowerment as they ‘un-dressed’ in the new Pornhub x Namilia collection. The short film directed during quarantine from home through Zoom by Gogy Esparza features @asahole @foxy_locksy @here_on_neptune @rejaniced @raelilblack," Namilia wrote.

"The cosmos of sexual pleasure has been restricted to a few boring and chauvinistic narratives for the pleasure of the male gaze, up until rather recently. Porn isn’t something existentially male, most women just have been previously excluded from determining the narrative," the design house added.

Namilia and Pornhub collaborated on the capsule collection that features five looks from the world of HEROTICA, which is described as "a world where women are in charge of the dialogue, the narrative, and every inch of their bodies, turning the tables on the straight male perspective.”

HEROTICA can also be viewed as Pornhub's YouTube channel (SFW)and Pornhub X Namilia's channel (NSFW). Their collection includes Namilia's signature velour tracksuits in Hot Pink and Black with white crystal embellishments, cropped harness tees, hoodies and moto-cross dresses.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office told Fox News on Tuesday that Williams has been released on bond.

Michael Dinsmore of anti-trafficking campaign Exodus Cry told Fox News in a statement that Williams' account was apparently verified through the website's ModelHub program, "through which Pornhub earns 35 [percent] of the sale of content."

With signers from 192 countries, anti-trafficking expert Laila Mickelwait's "Traffickinghub" petition to shut down Pornhub for allegedly enabling and profiting from the sex trafficking and rape of women and children has surpassed two million signatures. The campaign, based on numerous cases of real videos of child sexual abuse, adult trafficking, assault, and rape—all monetized on Pornhub—also released a viral video which has gained 33 million views globally. The movement has been featured in hundreds of media articles, drawn support from celebrities, and inspired protests in front of Pornhub's offices in Montreal, Canada and Los Angeles, California.

Inspired by the petition, U.S. Senator Ben Sasse released a letter to attorney general William Barr, demanding that the U.S. Department of Justice open an investigation into Pornhub and its parent company MindGeek. A multi-party group of Canadian members of parliament also sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, asking the Government of Canada to investigate Pornhub and MindGeek. Recently, Mickelwait met with lawmakers in Washington, D.C. to present a thorough, evidence-base case against the site, which draws 42 billion visits per year.

The non-religious, non-partisan movement to shut down the world's largest porn site for allegedly profiting from the rape and trafficking of women and children has been endorsed by over 300 anti-trafficking, child protection, and women's rights organizations, and has even drawn support from professionals in the adult entertainment industry, who released a manifesto rejecting Pornhub and its illegal, exploitative practices.

The grassroots movement was sparked by the February 9 release of an op-ed, written by campaign founder Laila Mickelwait, exposing the crimes on Pornhub and calling for justice. The following day, the BBC published the harrowing story of Rose Kalemba who, at 14 years old, was taken at knifepoint and raped for 12 hours, after which the videos of her torture were uploaded to Pornhub by her attackers.

Another recent example was the case of a 15-year-old girl from Florida, who was missing for a year and was located after 58 videos of her sexual abuse and rape were found monetized on Pornhub.

"All it takes to upload content to Pornhub is an email address—no government-issued ID is required. Pornhub doesn't bother to reliably verify the age or the consent of the millions featured in the videos it hosts and profits from. The site is set up for exploitation and is infested with videos of the real rape, trafficking, abuse, and exploitation of women and children. We have significant evidence and it is just the tip of the iceberg. Pornhub is arguably the largest public collection of sexual exploitation evidence in existence," asserts Mickelwait. "Shut it down and lock them up."