LG introduces battery-powered air purifier face mask

LG today announced that they will give new meaning to clean, personal air with the introduction PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier at IFA 2020. It features Dual Fans and includes a Respiratory Sensor. Air Purifier’s availability in select markets is set for the fourth quarter of the year. This air purifier features two replaceable H13 HEPA filters. The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is designed in a way that users can wear it comfortably for long hours. The face mask has a battery that provides up to eight hours of use in its low-power mode.

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed us towards actively wearing face masks, and this smart face mask is touted to help address the short supply of disposable masks, and provide fresh, clean air both indoors and out. The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier comes in an ergonomic design to fit comfortably on a range of facial shapes and sizes. The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier availability in select markets is set for the fourth quarter and details about its pricing would be revealed at the time of local launch, as NDTV reported.

Back in July, when LG first announced the mask and said it would be donating 2,000 of the devices to a university hospital in Seoul, one executive from the company said they hoped it would help medical staff “amid the protracting COVID-19 pandemic,” The Korea Herald reported. They hoped it would make it easier for medical staff to wear a mask for hours at a time. The USA’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends against the use of masks with exhalation valves or vents to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, since these don’t filter “expelled respiratory droplets” that could allow wearers to infect those nearby. Since LG’s new mask uses motorized fans, it needs to be powered in order to work. LG says the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier has a 820mAh battery that provides up to eight hours of use in its low-power mode, dropping to just two hours in high-power mode, according to The Verge.

What’s more, LG’s innovative personal air solution comes with a case that helps maintain hygiene between uses. Equipped with UV-LED lights that kills harmful germs, the one-of-a-kind case can even charge the mask and sends a notification to the LG ThinQ mobile app (Android/iOS) when the filters need to be replaced for peak performance. And because every component of LG PuriCare Wearable – from the filters to the ear straps – is replaceable and recyclable, it’s an environmentally responsible solution as well.

This wearable air purifier is claimed to snugly fit on user's face to minimise air leakage around the nose and chin. The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is designed in a way that users can wear it comfortably for long hours. With its Dual Fans and patented Respiratory Sensor, it allows users to take in clean, filtered air while the Respiratory Sensor detects the cycle and volume of the wearer’s breath and adjusts the dual three-speed fans accordingly. The fans automatically speed up to assist air intake and slow down to reduce resistance when exhaling to make breathing effortless. Additionally, this portable air purifier is equipped with UV-LED lights that can kill germs and even charge the mask. LG claims that every component of LG PuriCare Wearable is replaceable and recyclable, making it an environment-friendly solution, as Times Now reported.

On the other hand, one of the reasons that public health experts recommend masks is because it can help stop the spread of the virus by people who might not know they have the disease. Masks can protect the wearer from contracting covid-19, but LG’s new mask doesn’t protect people around the wearer, defeating the purpose of universal masking, especially when asymptomatic transmission is so common. The new mask would, however, be theoretically useful during wildfire season, as thousands of acres burn and make it hazardous to breathe in places like California right now. Last summer, the wildfires in Australia were so bad that indoor smoke alarms were being set off in downtown Sydney. LG’s new mask would likely be a welcome addition in a scenario like that, Gizmodo wrote.

“The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is an exciting addition to our growing lineup of products designed to deliver meaningful health and hygiene benefits,” said Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “At a time when consumers are seeking ways to make life safer and more convenient, it’s important that we’re able to offer solutions that add measurable value.” – He added.

Last month, LG published second-quarter 2020 financial results that were affected significantly by the worldwide impact of the pandemic. Consolidated revenue of $10.51 billion was 17.9 percent lower than the same period of 2019, while operating profit of $405.65 million declined 24.1 percent from last year’s record second-quarter operating income. The resilient company managed its supply chain and cost structure to weather the storm of the global public health and economic crises. The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company reported revenues of $4.22 billion in the second quarter, down 15.5 percent from the second quarter of 2019, due to the effect of softer global demand during the pandemic. The LG Home Entertainment Company’s second-quarter revenues and profitability were impacted by lockdown measures including closures of retail stores. Sales were $1.85 billion, a decline of 24.4 percent from the second quarter of 2019, and operating income of $92.37 million was 25.9 percent lower.

The LG Mobile Communications Company posted second-quarter sales of $1.07 billion, a 31.1 percent increase from the first quarter. The significant improvement is due in part to the beginning of markets opening after lockdown. The operating loss of $169.10 million narrowed compared to both the second quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020 as a result of improved marketing efficiencies and greater cost controls. The LG Vehicle Component Solutions Company recorded quarterly revenues of $746.95 million, a 40 percent decline from the same quarter last year, and an operating loss of $165.82 million as a result of pandemic-related manufacturing shutdowns of global automakers. Demand for auto parts is expected to gradually recover as major automakers resume operations. The LG Business Solutions Company reported sales of $1.07 billion in the second quarter, 12.6 percent lower than the same quarter last year, while operating income declined to $80.49 million.

