Berdia Sichinava: 2,501 new cases and 3,988 recoveries confirmed in the past 24 hours Print Version

The FINANCIAL -- In the past 24 hours, 2,501 new infection cases have been confirmed, Berdia Sichinava, Deputy Head of the Task Force under the Interagency Coordination Council, stated during today's briefing at the Administration of the Government.

"Presently, we have 3,759 new confirmed infection cases. Since the first outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, we have had a total of 164,976 confirmed cases.

We have 3,988 recoveries in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of recoveries to 137,499.

Unfortunately, 36 people have died in the past 24 hours. Since February 26, 2020, we have had a total of 1,540 fatalities.

Of the 2,501 cases identified today, 1,060 were confirmed in Tbilisi, 337 in Adjara, 397 in Imereti, 175 in Kvemo Kartli, 108 in Shida Kartli, 32 in Guria, 177 in Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti, 80 in Kakheti, 90 in Mtskheta-Mtianeti, 45 in Samtskhe-Javakheti, and none in Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti.

Presently, we have 25,911 active infection cases. 6,963 persons are treated in hospitals, including 3,002 in Tbilisi, 1,047 in Adjara, and 1,362 in Imereti. We have 1,135 severe cases, including 519 in Tbilisi, 161 in Adjara, and 251 in Imereti, of whom 417 are on a ventilator, including 208 in Tbilisi, 49 in Adjara, and 52 in Imereti.

3,744 persons are at COVID hotels, including 1,224 in Tbilisi, 1,788 in Adjara, and 422 in Imereti. 15,204 persons are recovering at home.

We have 1,267 persons in quarantine zones, including 372 in Tbilisi, 252 in Adjara, and 28 in Imereti.

Since October 6 through December 6, a total of 20,033 persons have been transported from the state border into quarantine zones.

Presently, 55,165 persons are self-isolating, including 19,714 in Tbilisi, 14,468 in Adjara, and 5,509 in Imereti," Berdia Sichinava said.