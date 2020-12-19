Coronavirus Daily Death: 53 people have died in Georgia Yesterday

The FINANCIAL -- In the past 24 hours, 2,904 new infection cases have been confirmed, Berdia Sichinava, Deputy Head of the Task Force under the Interagency Coordination Council, stated during today's briefing at the Administration of the Government.

He discussed the latest coronavirus statistics and the Government's efforts as of December 19.

"18,824 tests have been conducted throughout the country under the intensive testing program in the past 24 hours, including 9,506 antigen tests and 9,318 PCR tests.

Consequently, we have 2,904 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours. Since the first outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, we have had a total of 206,907 confirmed cases.

We have 4,316 recoveries in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of recoveries to 175,842.

Unfortunately, 53 people have died in the past 24 hours. Since the outset of the pandemic, we have had a total of 2,055 fatalities.

Of the 2,904 cases identified today, 1,252 were confirmed in Tbilisi, 197 in Adjara, 495 in Imereti, 236 in Kvemo Kartli, 158 in Shida Kartli, 51 in Guria, 217 in Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti, 152 in Kakheti, 80 in Mtskheta-Mtianeti, 43 in Samtskhe-Javakheti, and 23 in Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti.

Presently, we have 28,984 active infection cases. 6,553 persons are treated in hospitals, including 2,844 in Tbilisi, 769 in Adjara, and 1,309 in Imereti. We have 1,136 severe cases, including 527 in Tbilisi, 133 in Adjara, and 264 in Imereti, of whom 417 are on a ventilator, including 212 in Tbilisi, 37 in Adjara, and 56 in Imereti.

1,971 persons are in clinical hotels, including 721 in Tbilisi, 902 in Adjara, and 127 in Imereti. 20,460 persons are recovering at home.

We have 465 persons in quarantine zones, including 202 in Tbilisi, 144 in Adjara, and 7 in Imereti.

From October 6 through December 18, a total of 20,645 persons have been transported from the state border into quarantine zones.

Presently, 45,341 persons are self-isolating, including 19,412 in Tbilisi, 6,554 in Adjara, and 6,201 in Imereti," Berdia Sichinava said.