Oracle announced new solution that helps communications industry drive better customer experiences

The FINANCIAL -- Oracle today announced a new cloud-based customer experience (CX) management solution for the communications industry. Oracle Digital Experience for Communications is a suite of industry-specific applications that capture and analyze customer-interaction data from front and back-office operations. This helps service providers better understand their customers’ unique buying behaviors and preferences so the providers can quickly launch compelling new offers and products, provide better service, and increase sales.

“While every industry is unique, there is a common challenge facing all organizations: the need to unify data to address rapidly changing customer expectations,” said Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Cloud CX and Data Cloud. “To help the communications industry solve its toughest customer challenges, we have brought together our CX and industry expertise to develop Digital Experience for Communications. This isn’t a wrapper on CRM; this is a new solution that has been developed based on extensive customer feedback.”

Because Digital Experience for Communications supports the TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture and Open APIs, service providers can quickly integrate existing applications with the solution to provide a consistent and accurate view of customer and billing data. Coupled with a new user-interface built for the industry’s unique workflows, the solution gives service providers the data and tools to improve how they create and launch service offers, sell across channels, fulfill and monetize services, and deliver proactive care. Digital Experience for Communications also offers communications charging, operations support, and billing and revenue management.

“Swisscom is very focused on delivering innovative new digital services and making it easy for our B2B and B2C customers to interact and transact with us,” said Alexander Mohri, head of strategy, Swisscom. “Oracle Digital Experience for Communications gives us the agility and rich functionality to transform the way we engage with customers, improve our employee experience, drive operational excellence, and reduce costs.”

Supercharging communications customer engagement

With a comprehensive view into what customers have bought, what they are currently using, and the context of their service and digital assistant interactions, Digital Experience for Communications helps service providers propose offers that are more relevant to that customer and therefore more likely to be adopted.

For example, a customer can use a self-service digital assistant to resolve a billing question on their mobile service provider’s website. Digital Experience for Communications takes the full context of the customer’s data to suggest a personalized offer for a new voice and data package that better suits their needs. It can then automatically orchestrate and fulfill the order and update the network and billing systems in real-time.

“Other solutions lack critical communication industry capabilities, such as large-scale order management and a TM Forum-based open architecture, leaving customers to cobble together pieces and build their own APIs,” said Jason Rutherford, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Communications Applications. “Digital Experience for Communications integrates all of these components so service providers can focus their time on new opportunities, such as using the unprecedented volumes of data being created by 5G and IoT to fuel new business models.”

Built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Digital Experience for Communications enables service providers to quickly and securely adjust strategies at scale with new applications to manage:

Launch: gives service providers a 360-degree customer dashboard and simple business user tools to quickly create and launch more relevant products and promotions without IT assistance. As a result, service providers can speed offer uptake and derive revenue from new market opportunities, such as 5G, while reducing management costs through one-click automated publishing of offers to catalogs such as sales, commerce, billing, and provisioning.

gives service providers a 360-degree customer dashboard and simple business user tools to quickly create and launch more relevant products and promotions without IT assistance. As a result, service providers can speed offer uptake and derive revenue from new market opportunities, such as 5G, while reducing management costs through one-click automated publishing of offers to catalogs such as sales, commerce, billing, and provisioning. Care: offers natural language processing and digital engagement tools, as a smart agent desktop and guided workflows. With these features, customers can find answers faster on their own and service agents have the intelligence and context needed to resolve issues faster.

offers natural language processing and digital engagement tools, as a smart agent desktop and guided workflows. With these features, customers can find answers faster on their own and service agents have the intelligence and context needed to resolve issues faster. Buying: delivers data-driven recommendations so service providers can provide more personalized omnichannel commerce experiences. For example, if a customer does not take advantage of their land (home) line but continually go over their mobile minute limits, the module can suggest that sales agents offer the option of dropping the home line, increasing mobile minutes, and trying a new entertainment package free for three months. This kind of contextual insight helps service providers increase cross-sell/upsell opportunities, improve conversion rates, and reduce shopping cart abandonment.

The Launch and Care modules are available today, with the Buying application available within the next 12 months.

“TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture encompasses new approaches to strategy, customer centricity, and digital business operations that are essential in the next generation of 5G business models,” said George Glass, vice president, Architecture & APIs, TM Forum. “By adhering to the Open Digital Architecture and adopting TM Forum’s Open APIs, solutions such as Oracle’s can maximize the business and IT agility required for tomorrow’s digital service provider.”