Nokia uses AI for better 5G experience

The FINANCIAL -- Nokia today announced the AVA QoE at the Edge service to enable Communications Service Providers (CSP) to deliver a superior customer experience. This new service deploys Nokia AVA AI at the edge, close to the customer, allowing automated actions to fix customer issues instantly.

35 percent of telecom operators say that the top objective of their 5G strategy is to improve customer experience*. Deployment of Nokia AVA algorithms on traditional network architectures has achieved a 59 percent reduction in Netflix buffering and 15 percent fewer YouTube sessions that suffer from long playback. With Nokia’s AVA QoE at the Edge, CSPs can champion customer experience, with even faster upload and download speeds for enhanced video streaming and cloud gaming quality.

Nokia AVA QoE at the Edge brings “code to where the data is”, deploying Machine Learning (ML) algorithms at the network edge to enable real-time automated actions. The solution also eases the data burden on CSPs, with an exponential reduction in the volume of user plane data required to feed ML models.

Stefan Pongratz, Vice President of Dell’Oro Group, an independent market analysis and research firm, said: “The increased complexity with the various 5G technologies in combination with the shift towards Open RAN will potentially introduce new challenges to CSP operational teams tasked with managing end-to-end performance. Artificial Intelligence will play an increasingly important role managing this complexity and deliver the Quality of Experience (QoE) that consumers and enterprises demand from mobile broadband applications and latency-sensitive services. Nokia’s approach combines centralized AI to generate network-wide insights and pre-trained models with distributed AI for real-time optimization of the RAN.”

Dennis Lorenzin, Head of Network Cognitive Services, Global Services, Nokia, said: “Today, many CSPs are keen to launch new low latency services to their customers. With Nokia’s AVA QoE at the Edge, we bring AI to the edge, so CSPs can deliver personalized 5G experiences and guaranteed performance.”