Siemens Mobility presents Mireo Smart train

The FINANCIAL -- Siemens Mobility presents the new Mireo Smart train today. It enables operators to quickly expand their capacity and ensures profitable operation thanks to its attractive price, low maintenance costs and very high degree of reliability.

Albrecht Neumann, CEO of Rolling Stock at Siemens Mobility said, “The Mireo offers transport operators the opportunity to respond flexibly to changing capacity requirements and to quickly expand their fleets with a standardized product with short delivery times. Our customers benefit from an attractive price, great reliability and optional service packages.”





Get started while others are still waiting. The new three-car trainset shortens the time between ordering and starting service to a maximum of 18 months. Sales are done with a data sheet, with optimal equipment and on fixed terms. Reliable components, extensive tests prior to delivery, and a high degree of standardization ensure that the train operates reliably right from day one. This makes the Mireo Smart a highly viable alternative to fleet modernization.





Spare parts and maintenance packages as well as service contracts can be purchased along with the trains. The three-car Mireo Smart has 214 seats, 21 spaces for parking bicycles, two areas for wheelchairs, train-trackside communication, air conditioning, Internet service, passenger information displays, large TFT monitors in the entry areas, and full security surveillance.



The Mireo Smart is based on the successful Mireo platform, of which over 180 trains have been ordered to date. The first Mireo trains have been in passenger service on the Rhine Valley network since June 2020.