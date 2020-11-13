Google Cloud announces serverless Database Migration Service

The FINANCIAL -- Google Cloud announced its serverless Database Migration Service (DMS) is available in Preview, enabling customers to migrate MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQL Server databases to Cloud SQL from on-premises environments or other clouds. For early customers like Samsung Electronics, DMS makes migrating their databases easy, cost-effective, and reliable.

Gartner predicts that by 2023, 75% of all databases will be on a cloud platform1. However, commonly used database migration offerings are costly, hard to set up, and error-prone. They frequently require additional provisioning for migration compute resources, introduce new complexities during the migration process, and can’t guarantee data fidelity.

Google Cloud’s differentiated approach

DMS is designed to be reliable and simplifies network connectivity. The serverless offering eliminates the typical need to provision and pay for migration-specific compute resources. The easy-to-use, guided experience eliminates the need for customers to read through lengthy documentation in order to set up their network. Customers can take advantage of its native replication capabilities and avoid incompatibilities between source and destination, especially for metadata operations.

“As organizations modernize their infrastructure and advance their digital transformation strategies, migrating mission-critical operational databases that power their business success is crucial,” said Andi Gutmans, General Manager, and Vice President, Engineering, Databases at Google Cloud. “Database migration is a complex process for most businesses. With Database Migration Service, we’re delivering a simplified and highly compatible product experience so that, no matter where our customers are starting from, they have an easy, and secure way to migrate their databases to Cloud SQL.”

DMS is the fast track to Cloud SQL

Cloud SQL is one of the fastest-growing services at Google Cloud, powering mission-critical workloads at some of the largest enterprises across the globe2. DMS accelerates migrations from legacy on-premises and other database cloud services to Cloud SQL, where enterprises can take advantage of unique integrations with Google Kubernetes Engine for development and BigQuery for analytics. For native like-to-like migrations to Cloud SQL, DMS is available at no additional charge.

DMS sets a new standard for accelerating cloud migrations

Simple. From preparing the databases, to configuring secure connectivity, to validating the migration setup, DMS provides a guided, integrated experience. Customers benefit from a fast and repeatable setup, with fewer surprises.

From preparing the databases, to configuring secure connectivity, to validating the migration setup, DMS provides a guided, integrated experience. Customers benefit from a fast and repeatable setup, with fewer surprises.

Serverless. DMS is unique as a serverless migration service, eliminating the manual customer hassle of provisioning, managing, or monitoring migration-specific resources. Automatic scaling means fast data replication, minimizing downtime for production workloads.

DMS is unique as a serverless migration service, eliminating the manual customer hassle of provisioning, managing, or monitoring migration-specific resources. Automatic scaling means fast data replication, minimizing downtime for production workloads.

Secure and compatible. DMS protects sensitive data during migration with support for multiple secure, private connectivity configurations. DMS leverages native database replication capabilities to ensure compatibility, reliability, and high fidelity.

“HCL customers across every industry are moving to the cloud to be more agile, secure and scalable, and looking for a trusted partner to deliver an end-to-end experience to migrate their production workloads without disrupting their business,” said Sanjay Singh, Vice President & Head of HCL Google Cloud Ecosystem at HCL. “Database Migration Service accelerates their migration path to help them unlock the benefits of Google Cloud databases.”

"We have seen an acceleration in migrations across the board, including a wave of customers leaving AWS for other cloud service providers. This makes it vital for providers like Google Cloud to provide tools to streamline these migrations,” says John Santaferraro, Research Director for Data and Analytics at Enterprise Management Associates (EMA). “Google Cloud's Database Migration Service takes an innovative, serverless and user-first approach to eliminate some of the complexity and risk normally associated with production database migrations. This new offering is a strong signal that Google Cloud is committed to helping their customers achieve success easily, securely, and reliably."

Availability and Getting Started

DMS, now in Preview, supports migrations of self-hosted MySQL databases, either on-premises or in the cloud, as well as managed databases from other clouds, to Cloud SQL for MySQL. Customers can start migrating with DMS at no additional charge for native like-to-like migrations to Cloud SQL. Support for PostgreSQL is currently available for limited customers in Preview, with SQL Server coming soon (request access for both).