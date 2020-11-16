Accenture and Orexo collaborate to launch digital therapeutics

The FINANCIAL -- Accenture has helped the U.S. subsidiary of Swedish pharmaceutical company Orexo launch its first digital therapeutic, vorvida®, for patients in the United States dealing with problematic alcohol use. vorvida® is a web-based digital platform that uses the INTIENT™ Patient solution suite, which is powered by Google Cloud, to enable secure patient interactions and connectivity to an ecosystem of third-party health care services.



A critical aspect to providing this population with a new treatment option was creating a digital solution that could immediately connect patients with health care services and scale to support the portfolio of Orexo’s future digital therapies, such as the ones for depression and opioid abuse.



"We are delighted to work with Accenture to make our digital therapies even more accessible to those who need them," said Dennis Urbaniak, executive vice president, Digital Therapeutics, Orexo. "We know that many of our patients are concerned with confidentiality and privacy, and the INTIENT™ Platform provides a safe, secure platform through which individuals struggling with mental or behavioral issues can confidently get the care they need – right at their fingertips.”



Digital therapeutics are clinically validated patient treatments that provide access to novel care models and deliver health outcomes using a combination of digital inputs, artificial intelligence algorithms, and interventions to impact patients’ healthy behaviors. Orexo’s digital therapeutics are designed to learn from interactions and personalize the delivery of content to fit the unique needs of the individual. In addition to vorvida®, Orexo also offers deprexis® for the treatment of depression and anxiety, and modia™ for the treatment of opioid use disorder, which is expected to be available in the U.S. by the end of the year.



“Orexo is a great example of how INTIENT™ is supporting the future of the life science industry, driven by a focus on New Science, by providing a secure digital solution for patient data and connectivity to the market of digital health innovations and services,” said Tony Romito, managing director, Global Patient Service, Accenture.



The INTIENT Patient solution suite is part of Accenture’s INTIENT™ platform, which supports the life science industry by providing cloud-based solutions for industry needs across R&D and Commercial.

Author: The FINANCIAL