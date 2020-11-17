Amazon reveals Black Friday deals

The FINANCIAL -- Amazon’s Black Friday Deals Week is almost here! Starting this
More customers than ever are shopping early for their holiday gifts this year, with popular categories including home, toys and
At
Black Friday Deals Week Preview:
The deals included below—and many more—will be available on various dates and times
Starting
Support Small Businesses on
- Save on thousands of Small Business Holiday Deals from
November 26– November 30. Customers can also shop for gifts exclusively from small businesses in the Small Business Gift Guide.
- Save up to 20% on gifts and décor from
AmazonHandmade Makers, such as Hereafter You + Me Puzzle Piece Wood Ornaments and Melanie Golden Topaz Stud Earrings. Customers can also support small businesses and Makers by browsing unique, handcrafted items in the Handmade Holiday Gift Guide.
- Save from small brands on
AmazonLaunchpad, such as up to 50% on Ubeesize Cell Phone Ring Lights and Tripods, 35% on JavaPresse Manual Coffee Grinder, 15% on MOKOQI Star Projector Night Lights for Kids and 20% on OVAL Smart Home. Customers can discover new, unique, and unexpected products from today’s emerging brands in the Launchpad Holiday Gift Guide.
- Save on a new service called
AmazonExplore that lets customers take live, customized virtual experiences to shop for unique gifts at boutiques and markets all around the world. AmazonExplore is a way for customers to support small businesses and even get to know shop owners and hosts while virtually browsing items, asking questions, and purchasing gifts instantly.
- Get the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and an Echo Show 5 for just
$149.99
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro is
$80off – just $169.99
- Kindle is
$30off – just $59.99
- The all-new
Echo Dotis $21off – just $28.99
- The all-new
Echo Dotwith Clock is $21off – just $38.99
- The all-new Echo is
$30off – just $69.99
- Get the all-new
Echo Dotand a Sengled Smart Bulb for just $28.99
- Fire HD 10 tablet is
$70off – just $79.99
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet is
$70off – just $129.99
- The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet is
$40off – just $59.99
- The all-new eero 6 Wi-Fi 6 system (3-pack) is
$56off – just $223.00
- The all-new Blink Outdoor camera kits are up to
$130off
- Get an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini for just
$49.99
- The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite is
$12off – just $17.99
- The all-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is
$12off – just $27.99
- Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is
$20off – just $29.99
- The all-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Accessories Essential Bundle is
$12.98off – just $59.99
- The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite Accessories Essential Bundle is
$12.98off – just $49.99
- Save up to 20% on gaming accessories from AmazonBasics
- Save up to 20% on office products from AmazonBasics
- Save up to 20% on mattresses from Rivet and AmazonBasics
- Save up to 20% on select furniture and décor from Rivet
- Save 40% on Wag dog food and treats
- Save 20% on Belei skincare
- Save 20% on nutrition and wellness products from
AmazonElements and Revly
- Save 20% on coffee, snacks, and other grocery essentials from Solimo,
Happy Belly, and AmazonFresh
- Save up to 30% on select men's and women's fashion from our brands including fleeces and puffers in bright colors, neutrals, and animal prints
Fashion
- Save up to 30% on select seasonal fashion trends including animal prints, plaids, and cozy loungewear
- Save up to 20% on select Fall fashion from Shopbop including Rag & Bone, Frame, and Free People
- Save up to 30% on select C9 Champion
- Save up to 30% on select most loved Men's clothing, shoes, and watches
- Save up to 40% on select Calvin Klein underwear
- Save up to 50% on select top watch brands from Citizen, Bulova,
Anne Klein, and more
- Save up to 30% on select adidas active wear, backpacks, and more
- Save up to 40% on select apparel from
Tommy Hilfiger
- Save up to 50% on select Samsonite and American Tourister luggage
Beauty, Health and Personal Care
- Save up to 40% on premium beauty and professional beauty appliances
- Save up to 50% on Premium Beauty from
Mario Badescu, Elemis, Oribe
- Save up to 40% on Gillette and Venus razors, refills and more
- Save up to 40% on Waterpik Aquarius
- Save up to 47% on toothbrush and toothpaste from Oral-B, Crest and more
- Save 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kit
Toys & Games
- Save up to 30% on games from Exploding Kittens and more
- Save up to 30% on preschool toys from
Melissa & Doug, PAW Patrol, Hape, Jazwaresand more
- Save up to 30% on STEM toys from Learning Resources
- Save up to 55% on the Monster Jam Grim Takedown Playset
- Save up to 40% on the
KidKraft Super Vortex Racing Tower
- Save on select Princess toys and accessories
- Save on select Star Wars toys and accessories
- Save on select Marvel toys and accessories
- Save on select
LEGOtoys
Household, Kitchen, Office, Smart Home and Home Improvement
- Save up to 40% on select Ninja Kitchen Products
- Save on select BlendTec products
- Save on select
Cuisinartproducts
- Save up to 33% on select Instant Pot Ultras
- Save on select Cosori air fryers and accessories
- Save up to 20% on select Molekule air purifiers
- Save 15% on Winix A230 air purifier
- Save up to 45% on select Shark vacuums
- Save up to 20% on select Samsung Cube smart air purifier
- Save 30% or more on select Samsung vacuums
- Save on select iRobot products
- Save 20% on select
Fraser Hill Farm Christmas Trees
- Save 33% on select Ecovacs Ozmo T5
- Save on select Bissell products
- Save on select Levoit products
- Save up to 20% on Moen showerheads and faucets
- Save 20% on Bio Bidet Supreme elongated bidet toilet seat
- Save on Kasa TP Link Smart Plug
- Save up to 25% on Broan ventilation fans
- Save up to 25% on select Hansgrohe kitchen and bathroom products
- Buy a myQ Smart Garage Hub and connect to Key by
Amazonto receive a $30Credit (Terms and Conditions apply)
- Save up to 25% on select Hunter fans
- Save up to 30% on select Sengled lightbulbs
- Save up to 25% on select Yale Assure locks
- Save 40% on select
Simplisafesecurity systems
- Save up to 30% on Zmodo security cameras
- Save 15% or more on home office and bedroom furniture from
Modway, Serta, Safco, and more
- Save up to 15% on select rugs from
Safavieh, nuLOOM, and more
- Save up to 20% on select Lucid Gel Memory Foam mattresses
- Save up to 30% on select
Zinus Furniture
- Save on the new Rocketbook Panda Planner from Treasure Truck
- Save up to 30% on Rocketbook reusable notebooks
- Save up to 50% on markers and pencils from Prismacolor, Sharpie and more
Electronics
- Save up to 30% on Kodak Instant cameras and printers
- Save up to 30% on Tile trackers
- Save up to 50% on Olympus cameras
- Save up to 33% on Bose QC35 II Noise Cancelling Headphones
- Save up to 50% on Skullcandy Indy True and XT earbuds
- Save up to 70% on Norton security software
- Save 40% on Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements
- Save
$50on Microsoft Office Home and Student
- Save up to 25% on select PlayStation subscriptions
- Save up to
$10on select Xbox One controllers
- Save up to 50% on Square Enix games
- Save 16% on Nintendo Switch +
Mario Kart8 Deluxe
- Save
$15on Game Pass Ultimate 3 Months
- Save on Samsung TVs
- Save on Sony 4K Ultra HD TVs
- Save on Sony BRAVIA OLED TVs
- Save on TVs under
$1000
- Save up to 25% on TVs 75 inches and larger
- Save up to 30% off Wireless Chargers and Accessories
- Save up to
$10off select Xbox One controllers
Tools, Lawn & Garden and Major Appliances
- Save 15% on select Walsh appliances
- Save 15% on select Cosmo appliances
- Save 15% on Midea 3.1 Cu. Ft. compact refrigerator
- Save 15% on select NewAir appliances
- Save 15% on GE Profile Nugget Ice Maker
- Save 10% on select
GEcompact refrigerators
- Save 40% on Samsung AirDresser
- Save up to 20% on select Shop Succulents plants
- Save up to 17% on select Masterbuilt digital electric smoker
- Save 15% on select pool covers from Robelle & Pool Mate
- Save up to 30% off select Snow Joe snow removal equipment
- Save 15% or more on select
Sun Joe& Snow Joe products
- Save up to 20% on select EGO and SKIL outdoor tools
- Save up to 30% on select Greenworks power tools
- Save up to 30% on select Renogy Solar products
- Save 15% on select Worx chainsaws
- Save 20% on select Worx tools
- Save up to 30% on select DEWALT tools
- Save up to 20% on select SKIL tools
- Save up to 31% on select Gerber tools & knives
- Save up to 15% on select Fluke tools
- Save up to 20% on select Apex tools
Sports & Outdoors
- Save up to 15% on select Intex Airbeds
- Save up to 25% on select SUUNTO smartwatches
- Save up to 15% on select
Sunny Health & Fitnessgym equipment
- Save up to 25% on select baseball and softball equipment
- Save up to 20% on select kids bikes, adult bikes, helmets and more
- Save up to 60% on select golf clubs, balls, and accessories
- Save up to 25% on Joola table tennis tables and accessories
- Save up to 15% on Stiga table tennis tables
- Save up to 30% on adidas shoes, apparel and accessories
Audible, Music, Prime Video, Kindle and Books
- Audible: through
December 31, new members save nearly 40% on the first six months of an Audible Plus membership at just $4.95per month. AmazonMusic: New Amazon Music Unlimitedcustomers can get three months of the premium streaming tier free, to enjoy unlimited access to more than 70 million songs, ad-free and a wide selection of popular podcasts. AmazonMusic: Current Amazon Music Unlimitedsubscribers can upgrade to the Family Plan free for three months, with access for up to six accounts. AmazonMusic: With purchase of select Echo devices, New Amazon Music Unlimitedcustomers will receive six months of the premium, ad-free streaming tier for free.
- Prime Video: For a limited time, eligible Prime Video customers who are not already subscribed to Noggin via Prime Video Channels will be able to subscribe for
$0.99per month for up to two months.
- Kindle: Enjoy 2 months of
Kindle Unlimitedfor $0.99- access more than 1 million books, popular magazines and thousands of books with Audible narration. Offer valid for new members only. Terms and Conditions apply.
- Books: Save up to 50% with discounts and flash deals on select multi-genre books and eBooks. Looking for gifts for everyone on your list? Check out the new Books Gift Guide here!
Pets
- Up to 51% off Dog and Cat Food from
Wellpet
- Save up to 30% on Greenies and Dentastix treats
- Save on Hill’s Science Diet Dog and Cat Food
- Save up to 20% on Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment
Business, Industrial and Scientific
- Save 15% on AmScope microscope kits for students and kids
- Save 20% on Oreck Commercial XL Upright Vacuum Cleaner
- Save up to 40% on Mynt 3D Printing Pens and Accessories
- Save 15% on Flashforge Creator Pro 3D Printer
- Save 16% on Dremel Digilab 3D Printer 3D45
- Save 19% on Flashforge Finder 3D Printer
- Save up to 15% on First Aid Only all-purpose first aid kit
- Save 15% on Fluke 62 Max Thermometer and Fluke 59 Max Infrared Thermometer
- Save up to 20% off on 3M Littmann stethoscopes
Automotive
- Save up to 15% on Gold Eagle All Surface Interior Cleaner
- Save up to 30% on Meguiar's Gold Class Car Wash
- Save up to 15% on Turtle Wax Seal N Shine with Premium Microfiber Towel and ICE Spray Wax
- Save up to 25% on Gold
Eagle Spray Waxand Quick Detailer with UV Protectant
- Save 50% on Tire Installation
- Save up to 20% on Select Gator ETX Tri-Fold Truck Bed Tonneau Covers
- Additionally, customers can enter our Holiday Vehicle Sweepstakes for a chance to win a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe from
December 1-31, 2020. To enter, customers need to visit one of the following pages: 1) Automotive Storefront, 2) Sweepstakes Landing Page, 3) Hyundai Santa Fe Vehicle Detail Page, and 4) Hyundai Virtual Showroom. A winner will be notified on January 15, 2021. November 26 through November 30, save 20% or more on select gift card brands including Gap, H&M, Petco and more.
- Now through
December 31, customers using AmazonReload to replenish their AmazonGift Card balance for the first time will receive a $10bonus with their reload of $100or more.
- Now through
December 20, first-time AmazonGift Card shoppers will receive a $15promotional credit with the purchase of $50or more in AmazonGift Cards. The promotional credit expires on February 6, 2021. Other restrictions apply.
- Now through
December 22, with an eligible Prime membership, customers who apply and are approved for the AmazonPrime Rewards Visa Card will instantly receive a $100Gift Card. Prime Cardmembers earn 5% back at Whole Foods Marketand Amazon.com. Additionally, customers without a Prime membership can apply for the AmazonRewards Visa Card and receive a $60Gift Card upon approval, in addition to earning 3% back at Whole Foods Marketand Amazon.com as a cardmember. Restrictions apply. Visit amazon.com/visa for details. Whole Foods Market: Both in-store and online, Prime members can receive exclusive discounts on customer favorites including candles (30% off) and all reusable water bottles and accessories (30% off) from November 18 to December 1. From November 27 to December 1, all customers can get 25% off on all probiotic supplements, with Prime members getting an additional 10% off the sale price.
Woot! and
- Woot!:
Amazon'sdeal site will have dozens of limited-time discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday with free shipping for Prime members and daily doorbuster deals. Visit woot.com or fire up the Woot! App starting Sunday, November 22nd! Amazon Warehouse: Customers save an extra 20% on select quality pre-owned and open box items for the kitchen, home, office, sports and outdoors, including major appliances, furniture, home décor and more. Visit amazon.com/amazonwarehouse.
More Ways to Shop This Season
- Gift Guides: Wrap up your holiday shopping with Amazon’s biggest-ever selection of gift guides and exclusive storefronts at amazon.com/gifts. Customers can shop gift guides from Small Businesses, Books, Beauty, Fashion, Toys, Home, Electronics,
AmazonLaunchpad, AmazonHandmade, Curated by Ciara, AmazonHometown Heroes, as well as products that give back with (RED).
- Oprah’s Favorite Things: For the sixth year in a row, Oprah’s Favorite Things will be available for purchase at amazon.com/oprahsfavoritethings. This year’s list celebrates Black-owned businesses and features an array of decadent desserts, ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods and unique finds in home, fashion, and beauty.
- Amazon.com in Spanish: Customers can visit Amazon.com/espanol or use the
AmazonApp to shop, browse and search for millions of products, view their carts, and place orders in Spanish. On the mobile App customers can go to Settings and tap on “Country and Language” to select Spanish. Amazon.com in Spanish gives customers the same convenient shopping experience in their preferred language.
- Alexa Shopping: Alexa makes it easy to find the best holiday deals. Just ask, “Alexa, what are my deals?”
AmazonLive: Throughout the holiday season, tune-in to amazon.com/live for shoppable livestreams featuring holiday inspiration, gift guides, and live demonstrations of this season’s top deals and gift ideas from influencers and celebrities. AmazonCoupons: Discover more ways to save with AmazonCoupons. Find discounts on everyday essentials, as well as gifts, electronics, clothing, and more. Simply clip the coupon and the discount will be applied at checkout. Explore the most popular coupons on amazon.com/Coupons.
- Climate Pledge Friendly: Customers can discover and shop for products that have one or more of 19 different sustainability certifications, which help preserve the natural world. Get details at amazon.com/ClimatePledgeFriendly.
- Shop In-Store: Customers can visit Amazon’s retail locations, including
Amazon Books, Amazon4-star, AmazonPop Up, AmazonFresh, and Whole Foods Marketto find incredible deals and amazing savings this holiday season. Find your nearest store at amazon.com/stores or wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.
Give Back This Season
- AmazonSmile: Customers can visit smile.amazon.com and find the exact same
Amazonexperience—amazing deals, wide selection, fast and free delivery options—with the added bonus that AmazonSmile will donate a portion of the purchase price on eligible products to a charity of their choice. Customers can shop with AmazonSmile via the Amazonapp on iPhones and Android phones, or by starting at smile.amazon.com on a web browser.
- Alexa Donations: Simply say, “Alexa, I want to make a donation,” and you can make a monetary donation to the organization of your choice. For more information and charities to support, visit pay.amazon.com/alexadonations.
- Charity Lists: AmazonSmile Charity Lists give charitable organizations an easy way to create wish lists of needed products while providing customers a convenient way to donate items directly to these causes. Customers can shop thousands of Charity Lists this holiday season by visiting smile.amazon.com/charitylists, with new charities joining all the time. Plus, you can join
Amazonin Delivering Smiles to more than a thousand AmazonSmile Charity Lists this holiday season, supporting the communities hit hardest by the events of this year.
Fast, Free & Convenient Delivery Options
In addition to free delivery on millions of items for all
- Free One-Day & Same-Day Delivery: Prime members in the
U.S.can shop a selection of over 10 million items eligible for Prime Free One-Day Delivery with no minimum purchase, and millions of items available for Same-Day Delivery in 47 major metropolitan areas. These delivery options are not only convenient for customers but they’re better for the planet because One-Day and Same-Day deliveries ship from local fulfillment centers so they travel shorter distances and generate less carbonemissions. This is just another way that Amazonis leveraging its scale for good to make investments that support communities. Learn more at amazon.com/primedelivery. Not a Prime member yet? Join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/prime.
- Ultrafast & Free Grocery Delivery & Pickup: Prime members in more than 2,000 cities and towns have access to free, two-hour delivery on more than 170,000 products from
Whole Foods Marketand AmazonFresh. Plus, in addition to groceries, Prime members can find toys, gifts, household products, and everyday essentials, electronics, AmazonDevices, and more available with free, two-hour delivery from AmazonFresh. Prime members also get free one-hour pickup at all U.S. Whole Foods Marketand AmazonFresh stores.
- Delivery Where it’s Needed Most: Whether road-tripping to see family, staying home and need a secure delivery location, or sending a gift to a loved one or friend, there are thousands of alternative package pickup options customers can choose from via
AmazonHub. These locations are conveniently located near or in offices, convenience stores, malls, apartment buildings, and grocery stores, in more than 900 cities and towns across the country. Tens of millions of products can be easily and conveniently delivered to an AmazonHub pickup point at Whole Foods Market, 7-11, Chase Bank, Rite-Aid, HealthMart, GNC, Stage Stores, and more. To find an AmazonHub location, visit amazon.com/hub.
- Extended Returns Window: Customers can buy gifts with confidence on
Amazonknowing that millions of items are eligible for free and convenient returns at over 18,000 locations in the U.S.and this year’s return window is even longer—most items shipped between October 1 and December 31, 2020can now be returned until January 31, 2021. In addition, over 5,800 locations including Amazon Books, Amazon4-star, UPS Storelocations and Kohl's—and new this year Whole Foods Market—offer label-free, box-free returns, making it even easier than ever to check returns off your list.