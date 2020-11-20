Accenture succesfully acquires Arca to bolster its 5G network capabilities

The FINANCIAL -- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Arca, a Spanish engineering services company with a focus on network operations and business services. Its 640 employees will join Accenture in Spain.



Arca provides multidisciplinary services for network operations — including activities to engineer, design, deploy, and manage telecom infrastructure — supported by an integrated platform that automates network monitoring, optimizes processes and predicts system anomalies. The combination of these capabilities with Accenture’s SynOps platform will advance Accenture’s ability to help organizations pivot operating models to new sources of growth.



The acquisition will reinforce Accenture’s role as a key partner for the engineering, design, deployment and operation of network services —voice, data, video, fixed, mobile, 5G and IoT — for clients in the telecommunications, industrial, energy and infrastructure industries, among others. It will also enhance the company’s network capabilities in Spain and Portugal, offering clients a comprehensive set of transformation services across 5G network deployment, engineering, operations and industry services.



“5G, cloud and edge computing will usher in a new wave of change and innovation for businesses,” said Domingo Mirón, who leads Accenture’s business in Iberia. “To realize their full potential, companies must act now to adopt the right strategy and build new business solutions enabled by network investments. By harnessing Arca’s expertise, this acquisition will strengthen our ability to help clients accelerate their 5G Cloud network transformation from design through to deployment and operation.”



Manish Sharma, group chief executive of Accenture Operations, said “The transformation required for industrial sectors to modernize systems, processes, products and services will only be possible with deep expertise of the underlying networks that support these disruptive technologies. Arca’s vast experience with network services fully complements Accenture’s strategy of driving shared value with clients through the collaboration of human ingenuity and digital technology. Together, we will help clients adapt their operating model, expand the skills of their people and drive innovation to unlock the full potential of 5G.”

Founded in 1998, Arca has vast experience working with network operators, telco infrastructure services enterprises and other large companies to help them transform their business and processes and implement new communications technologies. Arca also offers business services such as sales support, analytics, process assessment, provisioning and service assurance. The company has 14 offices across Spain including Madrid, Valencia, Barcelona, Sevilla, Vigo and Malaga.



“Our vision at Arca has always been to be a reliable partner on any type of telecommunications project and differentiate what we do by innovative processes, deep expertise and unparalleled talent,” said César Cid, Arca’s CEO. “Joining Accenture will enable us to advance our successful journey exponentially, especially as we bring capabilities to a global scale and capitalize on the breadth and depth of Accenture’s expertise across nearly every industry and market.”



Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.