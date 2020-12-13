Hyatt Grows Boundless Portfolio of Lifestyle Brands in the Americas with New Hotel Openings and Strong Development Pipeline Slated Through 2021

The FINANCIAL -- New Alila, Hyatt Centric, and Thompson Hotels properties represent Hyatt’s commitment to growing with intent in key markets. Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced mindful growth of the Alila, Hyatt Centric and Thompson Hotels brands with nearly 20 new hotels that have opened in 2020 and hotels planned to open in the Americas through 2021. This strong growth is fueled by Hyatt’s 2018 acquisition of Two Roads Hospitality and Hyatt’s commitment to growing with intent and offering compelling experiences and benefits for guests and World of Hyatt members.

Hyatt’s boundless portfolio – which also includes the Andaz and Caption by Hyatt hotel brands – provides guests opportunities to immerse themselves in distinctive experiences reflective of local culture. Rather than serving as a backdrop to where things happen, hotels in Hyatt’s boundless portfolio are extensions of their surrounding neighborhoods with best-in-class offerings that deliver compelling experiences designed to excite and inspire.

“By thoughtfully growing our lifestyle brands, we are satisfying the desires of those global travelers who are craving rich, meaningful and authentic experiences that offer new perspectives and are culturally impactful,” said Crystal Vinisse Thomas, Hyatt’s global brand leader, lifestyle and luxury. “Our strategy of growing with intent is paying off as we continue to open and develop new properties within the boundless portfolio throughout the Americas, and we look forward to continuing to build on our commitment to deliver the most innovative and reimagined experiences for today’s guests as they begin to travel again.”

The hallmark of Alila hotels is the combination of breathtaking architecture and luxury in immersive locations, set apart by an unprecedented level of private space, crafted artisanship, personalized interactions, and bespoke journeys. Alila means “Surprise” in Sanskrit, which suitably describes the refreshing character of the luxury properties. Alila hotels support sustainable tourism in many ways, such as working to adopt EarthCheck operating standards, integrating the natural, physical and cultural elements of their environments.

The Hyatt Centric brand offers full-service lifestyle hotels located in prime destinations around the world and is one of Hyatt's fastest growing lifestyle brands. Hyatt Centric hotels help fuel guest discovery, located in the heart of the action with passionately engaged team members always on-hand to serve up insider knowledge and provide local expertise. Thompson Hotels is an award-winning boutique lifestyle brand with a collection of timelessly original properties in urban and resort destinations. Since its founding in 2001, the brand has become synonymous with modern sophisticated travel. Each location offers a thoughtfully curated experience designed to spark thought-provoking conversation, connect guests to world-class culinary offerings, and an exceptionally layered design reflective of the surrounding locale.

2020 Openings:

Thompson Washington D.C., opened January 2020

Hyatt Centric Old Town Alexandria (Va.), opened January 2020

Hyatt Centric Downtown Portland (Ore.), opened February 2020

Hyatt Centric Las Olas Fort Lauderdale, opened April 2020

A premier destination for business and leisure travel, Fort Lauderdale welcomed the full-service, 238-room Hyatt Centric Las Olas Fort Lauderdale. Located within the newly built Las Olas tower, the tallest building downtown, the new hotel is Inspired by the waterfront and yachting culture of the city. The hotel’s architecture and interiors were led by Simeone Deary Design Group, and features colors, textures and shapes emblematic of aquatic life.

Hyatt Centric Downtown Minneapolis, opened June 2020.

Set within the former home of the Minneapolis Athletic Club, Hyatt Centric Downtown Minneapolis is a lifestyle hotel centrally located in the heart of the city. With 154 rooms, including 22 suites, the hotel’s contemporary design and upscale amenities include a lobby bar, a state-of-the-art 7,000-square-foot fitness center with an indoor running track and private event facilities with room to host groups of all sizes.



Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia, opened October 2020

Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia is nestled one block from Rittenhouse Square, in the center of the area’s upscale shops and restaurants. With 332 guestrooms, including 40 executive suites, the 13-story hotel features street-level retail, a restaurant and bar on the second floor, and offers guests access to high-end amenities including a fitness center, event, meeting facilities and lounges for social connectivity and creative collaboration.

Thompson Dallas, opened November 2020

As the first Thompson Hotel property in Texas, Thompson Dallas is located in the historic George-Dahl-designed building, The National, and features 219 rooms, including 52 suites, two penthouse suites and two world-class culinary destinations: Nine at The National and Catbird. The $460 million restoration of The National, paired with the Thompson Hotels brand’s elevated culinary offerings, arts and entertainment, and groundbreaking design, bridges Dallas’ rich legacy of The National with the Thompson Hotels brand’s take on modern luxury at the refined edge of travel. Thompson Dallas is home to new restaurants Catbird and Nine at National, which opened to rave reviews earlier this month. Monarch & Kessaku, from two-time Michelin-starred chef, Danny Grant will open in the National in spring 2021.

Planned 2021 Openings:

Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas (Calif.)

Hyatt Centric Downtown Denver

Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis (Tenn.)

Hyatt Centric 39th & 5th New York

Hyatt Centric SouthPark Charlotte (N.C.)

Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento (Calif.)

Hyatt Centric San Salvador (El Salvador)

Thompson Austin (Texas)

Thompson Buckhead (Ga.)

Thompson Denver

Thompson Hollywood (Calif.)

Thompson San Antonio

Thompson Savannah (Ga.)