Outstanding Charter Company, Catchin’ Caicos Introduces Overnight Trips

Surrounded by astonishing turquoise waters, pristine beaches and gorgeous weather all year long - the Turks and Caicos Islands have plenty to offer tourists seeking the best escape.

Located in the Caribbean Sea, nestled in the marina of Turtle Cove on the main island of Providenciales, Catchin’ Caicos is the number one yacht charter company that provides guests with voyages through the waters of Turks and Caicos. Exploring paradise becomes easy with this outstanding company, offering access to the islands’ two underwater plateaus within their barrier reef system, one of which constitutes the second largest reef system in the Western Hemisphere. Over 250 species of marvelous fish and gorgeous coral live in these Caribbean waters: fish like barracuda, yellow-fin tuna, snapper, and wahoo. The ocean of the Turks and Caicos Islands is like a dream come true for fishing enthusiasts. The company of Catchin’ Caicos offers an experience of a lifetime with their private tours and fishing excursions on their fully outfitted 60-foot Hatteras yacht or 36’ Benchmark Catamaran.

Catchin’ Caicos has become well known throughout the Caribbean for possessing the best luxury charters and private fishing tours in the Turks and Caicos Islands. The two well appointed yachts in the Catchin’ Caicos fleet include a 60’ Hatteras and a 36’ Benchmark Catamaran. Both yachts come fully equipped and ready to provide the full luxury experience. Top of the line finishing equipment makes it easy for guests to reel in their desired fish, air-conditioned interiors help passengers cool off from the sunny weather, and top of the line stereo systems keep guests satiated with their usual comforts of home on overnight trips. The 60’ Hatteras yacht is built to perfection with a sleek aerodynamic design and seamless look.

One satisfied guest remarked, “CJ was awesome. The captain knows his waters and found the fish. Their 60ft Hatteras has to be the nicest charter in Turks. We had our four boys on the trip and when they were not battling fish, they were inside the air-conditioned cabin. If you want first class, charter their Hatteras. You won’t regret it!”

Another TripAdvisor review refers to Catchin’ Caicos as a life-changing charter. “Let me just tell you that when you want an experience of a lifetime, you book with Catchin' Caicos. CJ, the queen of handling the scheduling, will take you as family, and really make sure that you are having the trip of a lifetime. Our deep-sea fishing trip with Captain Roy and First Mate Marvin was so fun on the beautiful 60' Hatteras which was gorgeous. Overall, it’s super fun: you feel so safe with the crew, and it was the best part of our trip to Turks and Caicos!”

In addition to private fishing tours, Catchin’ Caicos will now be offering overnight island-hopping trips. This is a great opportunity to explore some of the 40 islands and cays of Turks and Caicos and experience beaches that are less travelled by the general population. Captain Roy, who has lived in the Turks and Caicos Islands all his life, will be leading the tour and is known for showing clients exquisite hidden gems of the islands. Guests will have the pleasure of staying overnight in the luxurious staterooms. The 60-foot Hatteras offers three-staterooms, an elegant salon and dinette area, full bathrooms, a spacious cockpit, and a fully equipped kitchen with a four-burner cooktop, microwave, convection oven, refrigerator, and freezer. Delicacies will be provided throughout the trip that are prepared by the chef and first mate. This overnight island-hopping experience is the perfect opportunity for individuals that are