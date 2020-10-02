Teliani Valley has been awarded a Best in Show medal in the Decanter World Wine Awards 2020

Teliani Valley Awarded with Platinum, Silver and Bronze medals and the Highest Prize, “Best in show” goes to Glekhuri Rkatsiteli Qvevri 2018.

"Teliani Valley" wines presented at "Decanter 2020" received great reviews and won platinum, silver and bronze medals!

The 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards, the world’s largest wine competition, sampled and judged close to 16, 518 wines. The scale of this event emphasises the global appeal and highlights the prestige attached to receiving a coveted Decanter Medal. During the weeklong event, over 116 of the world’s top wine experts tasted and debated the merits of each bottle entered. Only a total of 50 were awarded the highly sought-after accolade of “Best in Show”.

Glekhuri Rkatsiteli Qvevri 2018 stood out achieving the “Best in Show” Award with points 97 for this particular wine! It is the highest recognition for DWWA Tasting System and only 50 wines received this medal.

“Outstanding depth of character both in terms of their aromatic repertoire, and in terms of their flavours and textures. This deep golden Rkatsiteli from Georgia's leading region of Kakheti is typical. Imagine stepping into an warm room full of stored fruits and nuts, with some cloth-wrapped cheeses in a corner and one or two dried sausages hanging from the beams: that's what this wine smells of. On the palate, it is deep, broad, low in acidity but rich in grippy tannins, with that composite of fruit and protein allusions cleanly evident. Make sure you don't serve it too cold, and serve it with foods, too, like mezze or Asian dishes.”- Glekhuri Rkatsiteli Qvevri 2018 described by Decanter.com

It is worth mentioning that for second year in a row Teliani Valley is the first and only “Best in show” award winning wine from Georgia and in the group of Caucasus Region and Eurasia. This is a huge success for the whole Country. Glekhuri Kisi Qvevri 2017 was the first Georgian wine to receive the highest recognition by DWWA2019.

Awards:

Glekhuri Rkatsiteli Qvevri 2018 – Best in Show

Glekhuri Kisi Qvevri 2018 - Platinum

Glekhuri Kisiskhevi Saperavi 2018 – Silver

WINERY 97 Unfiltered Saperavi 2019 - Platinum

WINERY 97 Saperavi 2019 - Bronze

Teliani Valley Mukuzani 2019 - Silver

Teliani Valley Tsinandali 2019 - Bronze

MTAVRULI Saperavi 2019 – Bronze

MTAVRULI Kindzmarauli 2019 – Bronze

Launched in 2004, the Decanter World Wine Awards is the world’s largest wine competition. The 20 edition saw a panel of over 116 of the world’s top wine experts, including 37 Masters of Wine and 9 Master Sommeliers, blind tasted 16,518 wines under strict Covid safety guidelines, resulting in 50 Best in Show, 178 Platinum, 537 Gold, 5,234 Silver and 7,508 Bronze medals.