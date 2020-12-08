Killing Anaklia Project

In early 2020 the Georgian Government canceled the multibillion-dollar Anaklia Port Project. Anaklia Development Consortium — the project’s developers — have accused the Government of trying to deliberately sabotage the project because the government fears pressure from Russia, did not want western investment and the ruling party wanted to support a different port project. Interview with Ted Jonas, a Member of the Supervisory Board of the Anaklia Development Consortium The FINANCIAL Video. Contact: (995 32) 2 252 275

Author: The FINANCIAL