Shilda Winery by Smart Capital Group

introducing Shilda Winery, a project developed and managed by Smart Capital Group.

"Georgia, famous for its hospitality and unbroken history of winemaking, is considered to be a cradle of wine. Shilda is a small village in Kakheti, Georgia's largest winemaking region. It is mostly famous for its winemaking history and its fertile climate for cultivating indigenous grape varieties.

Shilda Winery pays homage to the rich heritage of wine history in Georgia. With its innovative and energy-efficient technologies, Shilda Winery produces premium-quality wines with traditional Georgian winemaking methods.



Shilda winery employs the local workforce, further contributing to the social and economic wellbeing of the region."

