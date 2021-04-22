Meet Konstantin Mardaleishvili, Сhief of the Mardaleishvili Medical Centre

Today, you are located at the Scientific Research Center for Oncology, which we founded back in the 90s of the last century.

The clinic has come a long way during this period and in particular, we have achieved to own 5 clinics, beginning from only 6 wards.



We have both medical and diagnostic facilities and we serve one main goal - to have a European level oncology facility in Georgia, which will be able to make a correct diagnosis at a high level, with high qualifications, using high diagnostic tools, to plan the correct treatment strategy and solve all the stages of treatment, which is essential for oncology patients.



Our clinic has practically replaced the former Oncology Research Scientific Center. Our primary task was to establish highly qualified oncology care in Georgia at the level of European standards so that the patient would not need to go and receive treatment abroad.



To do this, with the assistance of the German partners, we formed the concept of the International Oncology Council in Georgia for the first time, where European specialists were working with the Georgian doctors.



We used to discuss all the difficult cases related to the clinical patients and resolved both treatment and rehabilitation issues.



There were some patients, we would send abroad for them to have full treatment, because of the lack of medical equipment in Georgia at that time.



This was all done by our clinic and through the specialists who worked alongside us to save Georgian patients. It is especially gratifying for us to have the opportunity to achieve complete recovery for 70 to 75% of the treated patients.



This is a huge number. About 70% of cancer patients and not only cancer patients visit our clinics for qualified care. This may be for diagnosis, treatment, or rehabilitation.



This is both social and surgical rehabilitation and all the necessary components necessary for the full service of an oncology patient. If a patient does not feel that when they visit our facility that the doctors care for them, the patient will never trust that kind of doctor. The patient should always feel that you sympathize with him, know his illness, and have all the means to help, with the correct diagnosis and the correct treatment.



There were two basic principles for staff selection: first, they had to be professionals, willing to work in our facility, and second, we had to bring up the staff in a direction that would bring new blood, new energy, new diagnostics, or treatment to our facility.



I can tell you that during this time I have personally brought up more than 25 PhDs. Some of them work in my institution, I am also the head of the oncology department of Tbilisi State Medical University.



Many oncologists were formed on this base and who are still working in our facility today.



Huge investments were made for all this. For example, when this institution was set up, where we are located today, about $ 4 million was invested.



It took about $11 million to set up a radiation medicine center to equip with the latest technical equipment. As for the Vake Diagnostic Center, we have invested more than three million, to get the result that is today called the Mardaleishvili Diagnostic Center, which has a large number of patients visiting every day to diagnose and monitor oncological diseases.



The image of the clinic is significantly determined by the laboratories that operate in the facility.



Today in Georgia we have a genetic research laboratory, which allows us to determine whether this or that organism is prone to the development of any kind of cancer, be it for breast pathology, gynecological pathology, thyroid cancer, and more. There is no such laboratory anywhere in Georgia.



Second, we have a stem cell laboratory, a laboratory for the production of anti-tumor vaccines, a laboratory for anti-cancer immunotherapy, and an anti-tumor immune response, which allows us to prolong and increase the effectiveness of treatment.



This facility is not only for the detection of oncological pathology but also for its treatment and monitoring. It is not enough just to treat the patient, it is important for them to have dynamic control and to perform the dynamic manipulations that oncology patients need. This is done by the anti-tumor vaccination and by conducting an anti-tumor immunotherapy. Oncological pathology is manageable and a clear example of this is the growing number of patients successfully treated in our clinic.





