McDonald‘s is launching VIP gold card

McDonald's has finally given in to demands and announced the release of a VIP gold card. The golden tickets will give lucky customers free food from the chain for a year, with 1,000 of the coveted cards up for grabs. The only way you can try your luck at getting your hands on one is by playing McDonald's Monopoly, which returns on March 25, according to Mirror.



McDonald's confirmed to Femail that the annual Monopoly game, where customers can win prizes that range anywhere from a free hamburger to as much as £100,000 in cash, is back later this month for a fifteenth time. It will run for 41 days until May 5 - and for the first time, a VIP gold card is among the prizes on offer, Daily Mail wrote.



A spokesperson from McDonald's said: "It's official...Gold is the new black. "After years of requests, McDonald's is launching a VIP Gold Card...no Brit Award required. "The ONLY way you can get your hands on a McDonald's Gold Card is to play, if Stormzy and Ed Sheeran want to get one, they'll have to play Monopoly." It has long been rumoured that McDonald's has a gold card for VIP customers. Recipients were believed to be actor Rob Lowe, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and billionaire investor Warren Buffet, as reported by The Scottish Sun.



The Monopoly promo is a variation on the classic Monopoly boardgames and lets customers win prizes when buying food. Previous winnings have included cars, PlayStation’s and lots of smaller free foodie bits, according to Daily Star.



On selected McDonald's food and drinks packages you'll see stickers with the names of the properties you'd find on a classic Monopoly board. If you collect a full set of properties - you'll win the prize attached to it. And as well as game pieces, you'll also find 'instant win' stickers with prizes including McDonald's food items and meals that you can redeem in the restaurant, Manchester Evening News reported.



For years Nando's has offered stars free food by way of a black card - Ed Sheeran and Example were the most notable holders - while Greggs issued its first ever black card to Stormzy this year, congratulating him on his Brit Award. Unlike McDonald's, which has set out its gold card guidelines clearly, black cards at Nando's and Greggs are shrouded in mystery. Little has been said about those given out by Nando's in recent times, and Greggs has, to date, only supplied Stormzy with one of its own. It remains to be seen which tactic proves more rewarding - giving wealthy celebrities cards black cards in the hope of social media endorsements sounds a little more concentrated than giving any old punter access to as many nuggets as they choose, inews wrote.