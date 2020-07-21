Russian Union is Destroying IFJ, Georgian Media Union President

The FINANCIAL -- "Russian state is trying to take control over the International Federation of Journalists", Zviad Poichkhua, IAGJ President told The FINANCIAL commenting recent decision of IFJ Executive Committee to grant membership to the organization from breakaway region - Abkhazia, currently occupied by Russia.

IAGJ Management has learned that IFJ listed Abkhazia as a separated country on its official website www.ifj.org. By its recent decision, IFJ has breached its constitution which determines rules for accepting new members. The decision was "proudly" announced by IFJ Vice-President from Russia on Facebook.

A source at IFJ told The FINANCIAL that Russian union has initiated this controversial decision, and was seeking supporters during the last two years. It also tried to offer bribes to some members, source told The FINANCIAL. "Recent decision may destroy IFJ as the structure", Zviad Pochkhua commented.



Younes M'Jahed from Morocco is now heading the International Federation of Journalists.

Below is the copy of letter sent to IFJ President by Mr. Pochkhua.





July 21, 2020

To: Younes Mjahed, President

International Federation of Journalists

Cc: Anthony Bellanger, General Secretary

Members of Executive Committee

From: Zviad Pochkhua, President, Independent Association of Georgian Journalists

(IDP from Abkhazia since 1993)

Dear Younes,

Independent Association of Georgian Journalists has followed the decision of IFJ Executive Committee on granting membership to the organization from the breakaway region of Georgia. We are expressing grave concerns regarding the way how this decision was made and the role Russian state played in it.

Abkhazia is the breakaway region of Georgia, currently occupied by Russia. The Security Council of the United Nations, OSCE , Council of Europe and EU in all their resolutions recognize Abkhazia as an integral part of Georgia and support its territorial integrity.

The Listing Abkhazian region on IFJ website (ifj.org) among other countries as the separated country from Georgia was politically motivated action, if not mistake.

Announcing this news with the illustration of flags of Russian and separatist region on social media by IFJ Vice-President, was unethical, as well as the open support of separatism.

IFJ Executive Committee decision is also against its constitution which says that “The General Secretary shall advise all member unions of each membership application”.

Membership of the Abkhazian organization was not discussed with the Georgian union. We learned about the decision from cynical facebook post of IFJ Vice-President from Russia.



IFJ Executive Committee decision is also against its constitution, namely charter 7, which says that “National organizations of journalists which are not journalists' trade unions as defined in paragraph 4(a), but which are devoted to media freedom as defined in paragraph 4(b), may be admitted as associate members:”. According to 4(b), “applicant organization must be devoted to media freedom; that is, in accordance with the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, freedom in the collection and dissemination of information by all forms of media, and freedom to express opinion and comment, including the freedom to criticize and oppose governments, political and economic bodies whether public or private.”

Organization from Abkhazia is neither “national organization”, nor “democratic”. The current Abkhazian population can't represent the nation of Abkhazia, without 60% of the population expelled from the region due to ethnic cleansing. United Nations General Assembly emphasizes “the importance of preserving the property rights of refugees and internally displaced persons from Abkhazia, Georgia, including victims of reported "ethnic cleansing". Please refer to UN declarations.

As for democratic values: the above-mentioned organization does not accept membership of Georgian journalists from Abkhazia, having the status of IDPs (Internally Displaced Person), with simple political reasons, as in case of repatriation of IDP's. Abkhazian and Russian authorities fear that raising the number of Georgians may restore the demographic situation in Abkhazia, which can be ended by the replacement of local government by pro-Georgian authorities. Fairs of the Abkhazian union are similar.



It's very sad to point out that the Russian Union representative at IFJ is trying to implement the Russian state policy of recognizing Abkhazia as an independent state. Russian is one of three countries (along with Syria and Venezuela) that recognized Abkhazia.

Russian officials openly publicize plans to integrate Abkhazia into Russia, as they did with Crimea. And now we expect that Russian union will continue proposing listing Crimea and Transnistria as the separated countries on IFJ website.



IFJ Executive Committee's decision is destroying the credibility of IFJ as the independent organization, that respects international declared human rights and the major human rights institutions.

We believe that events that happened at IFJ may disconnect the majority of its members from the organization.



Because of the above-mentioned circumstances, on behalf of IAGJ, I ask the Executive Committee of IFJ to reconsider its decision, which breaches the constitution of IFJ.

We request to revoke this decision.

We ask you to react to this request as soon as possible, as it may deteriorate the situation in Abkhazia as well as the peace process.

Meanwhile, I would like to reconfirm the readiness of IAGJ to accept members from Abkhazia. We guarantee that their voice will be respected equally to others.

My previous letters to IFJ President and executive committee members remain unanswered.

I do hope that the current management of IFJ will do it's best to restore its credibility.



Zviad Pochkhua

President

Independent Association of Georgian Journalists